SANTIAGO ANDRADE
Iroquois West boys’ soccerHis favorite athlete is ...
- Neymar.
His favorite team is ...
- Pumas UNAM.
If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ...
- the World Cup.
His favorite sport besides soccer is ...
- volleyball.
EMILY CROSIER
Sullivan girls’ swimming and divingHer favorite athlete is ...
- Tim Tebow.
Her favorite team is ...
- the Chicago Cubs.
If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ...
- the Olympics.
Her favorite sport besides swimming is ...
- football.
SALVADOR GUERRERO
Schlarman boys’ cross-countryHis favorite athlete is ...
- Jackie Robinson.
His favorite team is ...
- the New York Yankees.
If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ...
- the NBA Finals.
His favorite sport besides cross-country is ...
- soccer.
MACKENZIE SWAN
Paxton-Buckley-Loda girls’ cross-country
Her favorite athlete is ...
- Jordyn Goss.
Her favorite team is ...
- the Chicago Cubs.
If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ...
- the Olympics.
Her favorite sport besides cross-country is ... softball.