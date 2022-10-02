SANTIAGO ANDRADE

Iroquois West boys’ soccerHis favorite athlete is ...

  • Neymar.

His favorite team is ...

  • Pumas UNAM.

If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ...

  • the World Cup.

His favorite sport besides soccer is ...

  • volleyball.

EMILY CROSIER

Sullivan girls’ swimming and divingHer favorite athlete is ...

  • Tim Tebow.

Her favorite team is ...

  • the Chicago Cubs.

If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ...

  • the Olympics.

Her favorite sport besides swimming is ...

  • football.

SALVADOR GUERRERO

Schlarman boys’ cross-countryHis favorite athlete is ...

  • Jackie Robinson.

His favorite team is ...

  • the New York Yankees.

If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ...

  • the NBA Finals.

His favorite sport besides cross-country is ...

  • soccer.

MACKENZIE SWAN

Paxton-Buckley-Loda girls’ cross-country

Her favorite athlete is ...

  • Jordyn Goss.

Her favorite team is ...

  • the Chicago Cubs.

If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ...

  • the Olympics.

Her favorite sport besides cross-country is ... softball.

College/Prep Sports Reporter

Colin Likas covers Illinois football and high school sports at The News-Gazette. His email is clikas@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@clikasNG).

