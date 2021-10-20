SAMANTHA HARTKE
Iroquois West girls’ cross-countryHer favorite team is ...
- the Southern Illinois Salukis.
If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ...
- the Olympics.
Her favorite sport besides cross-country is ...
- track and field.
CHARLIE MABRY
St. Joseph-Ogden boys’ cross-countryHis favorite athlete is ...
- Robby Andrews.
His favorite team is ...
- the Chicago Cubs.
If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ...
- a baseball game.
His favorite sport besides cross-country is ...
- basketball.
COOPER SWEET
Champaign Central boys’ cross-countryHis favorite athlete is ...
- Michael Jordan.
His favorite team is ...
- the Milwaukee Bucks.
If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ...
- Olympic track and field.
His favorite sport besides cross-country is ...
- basketball.
ISAIAH TIDWELL
BHRA boys’ cross-countryHis favorite athlete is ...
- Murphy McCool.
His favorite team is ...
- the Chicago Bulls.
If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ...
- an NBA Finals Game 7.
His favorite sport besides cross-country is ... basketball.