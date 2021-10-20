Listen to this article

SAMANTHA HARTKE

Iroquois West girls’ cross-countryHer favorite team is ...

  • the Southern Illinois Salukis.

If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ...

  • the Olympics.

Her favorite sport besides cross-country is ...

  • track and field.

CHARLIE MABRY

St. Joseph-Ogden boys’ cross-countryHis favorite athlete is ...

  • Robby Andrews.

His favorite team is ...

  • the Chicago Cubs.

If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ...

  • a baseball game.

His favorite sport besides cross-country is ...

  • basketball.

COOPER SWEET

Champaign Central boys’ cross-countryHis favorite athlete is ...

  • Michael Jordan.

His favorite team is ...

  • the Milwaukee Bucks.

If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ...

  • Olympic track and field.

His favorite sport besides cross-country is ...

  • basketball.

ISAIAH TIDWELL

BHRA boys’ cross-countryHis favorite athlete is ...

  • Murphy McCool.

His favorite team is ...

  • the Chicago Bulls.

If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ...

  • an NBA Finals Game 7.

His favorite sport besides cross-country is ... basketball.

