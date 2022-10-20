faces of fall--hall
Landry Hall, Sullivan, during the Faces of Fall 2022 shoot at the News-Gazette in Champaign on Saturday, August 6, 2022.

LANDRY HALL

Sullivan volleyball

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Anthony Rizzo.

➜ Her favorite team is ... the Chicago Cubs.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Olympics.

➜ Her favorite sport besides volleyball is ... club volleyball.

faces of fall--mcjunkin
Riley McJunkin, Centennial, during the Faces of Fall 2022 shoot at the News-Gazette in Champaign on Saturday, August 6, 2022.

RILEY McJUNKIN

Centennial volleyball

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Michael Jordan.

➜ Her favorite team is ... the St. Louis Cardinals.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Super Bowl.

➜ Her favorite sport besides volleyball is ... soccer.

faces of fall--paul
Adena Paul , Heritage,during the Faces of Fall 2022 shoot at the News-Gazette in Champaign on Saturday, August 6, 2022.

ADENA PAUL

Heritage volleyball

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Mikey Dudek.

➜ Her favorite team is ... Northwestern.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Women’s College World Series.

➜ Her favorite sport besides volleyball is ... track and field.

faces of fall--waltz
J'Lynn Waltz, GRF, during the Faces of Fall 2022 shoot at the News-Gazette in Champaign on Saturday, August 6, 2022.

J’LYNN WALTZ

Georgetown-Ridge Farm volleyball

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Makaelyn Lagacy.

➜ Her favorite team is ... the St. Louis Cardinals.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... an MLB game.

➜ Her favorite sport besides volleyball is ... softball.

College/Prep Sports Reporter

Colin Likas covers Illinois football and high school sports at The News-Gazette. His email is clikas@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@clikasNG).

