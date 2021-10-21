JACK ARMSTRONG
Tri-County footballHis favorite athlete is ...
- Jack Flaherty.
His favorite team is ...
- the St. Louis Cardinals.
If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ...
- the World Series.
His favorite sport besides football is ...
- baseball.
BRADY BOATRIGHT
Centennial footballHis favorite athlete is ...
- Tom Brady.
His favorite team is ...
- the Chicago Bears.
If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ...
- the college football national championship.
His favorite sport besides football is ...
- golf.
MADISYN BRUENS
Schlarman volleyballHer favorite athlete is ...
- Kris Bryant.
Her favorite team is ...
- the Chicago Cubs.
If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ...
- horse show-jumping.
Her favorite sport besides volleyball is ...
- bowling.
KATIE MESPLAY
Monticello girls’ swimming and divingHer favorite athlete is ... Katie Ledecky.
Her favorite team is ...
- the St. Louis Cardinals.
If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ...
- the Summer Olympics.
Her favorite sport besides swimming is ... soccer.