Listen to this article

JACK ARMSTRONG

Tri-County footballHis favorite athlete is ...

  • Jack Flaherty.

His favorite team is ...

  • the St. Louis Cardinals.

If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ...

  • the World Series.

His favorite sport besides football is ...

  • baseball.

BRADY BOATRIGHT

Centennial footballHis favorite athlete is ...

  • Tom Brady.

His favorite team is ...

  • the Chicago Bears.

If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ...

  • the college football national championship.

His favorite sport besides football is ...

  • golf.

MADISYN BRUENS

Schlarman volleyballHer favorite athlete is ...

  • Kris Bryant.

Her favorite team is ...

  • the Chicago Cubs.

If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ...

  • horse show-jumping.

Her favorite sport besides volleyball is ...

  • bowling.

KATIE MESPLAY

Monticello girls’ swimming and divingHer favorite athlete is ... Katie Ledecky.

Her favorite team is ...

  • the St. Louis Cardinals.

If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ...

  • the Summer Olympics.

Her favorite sport besides swimming is ... soccer.

College/Prep Sports Reporter

Colin Likas covers Illinois football and high school sports at The News-Gazette. His email is clikas@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@clikasNG).

Trending Videos