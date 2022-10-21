SETH BOWERS

Champaign Central football

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Larry Bird.

➜ His favorite team is ... the Minnesota Vikings.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... Olympic Greco-Roman wrestling.

➜ His favorite sport besides football is ... wrestling.

IVAN CORPUS

Cerro Gordo/Bement football

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Von Miller.

➜ His favorite team is ... the Green Bay Packers.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the World Cup.

➜ His favorite sport besides football is ... soccer.

BRYSON MYERS

Oakwood football

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Ayo Dosunmu.

➜ His favorite team is ... the St. Louis Cardinals.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Super Bowl.

➜ His favorite sport besides football is ... baseball.

HUNTER WILSON

BHRA football

➜ His favorite athlete is ... JJ Watt.

➜ His favorite team is ... the Chicago Cubs.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Super Bowl.

➜ His favorite sport besides football is ... wrestling.

College/Prep Sports Reporter

Colin Likas covers Illinois football and high school sports at The News-Gazette. His email is clikas@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@clikasNG).

