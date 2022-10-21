SETH BOWERS
Champaign Central football
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Larry Bird.
➜ His favorite team is ... the Minnesota Vikings.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... Olympic Greco-Roman wrestling.
➜ His favorite sport besides football is ... wrestling.
IVAN CORPUS
Cerro Gordo/Bement football
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Von Miller.
➜ His favorite team is ... the Green Bay Packers.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the World Cup.
➜ His favorite sport besides football is ... soccer.
BRYSON MYERS
Oakwood football
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Ayo Dosunmu.
➜ His favorite team is ... the St. Louis Cardinals.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Super Bowl.
➜ His favorite sport besides football is ... baseball.
HUNTER WILSON
BHRA football
➜ His favorite athlete is ... JJ Watt.
➜ His favorite team is ... the Chicago Cubs.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Super Bowl.
➜ His favorite sport besides football is ... wrestling.