KADEN WEISMAN
Blue Ridge football
➜ His favorite athlete is ... LeBron James.
➜ His favorite team is ... the Los Angeles Lakers.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the NBA Finals.
➜ His favorite sport besides football is ... basketball.
COOPER CARSON
Champaign Central boys’ soccer
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Seth Curry.
➜ His favorite team is ... Illinois.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... a football game.
➜ His favorite sport besides soccer is ... basketball.
HONORA HOEY
Urbana girls’ swimming and diving
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Elena Poulosky.
➜ Her favorite team is ... the St. Louis Cardinals.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... an Illinois men’s basketball game.
➜ Her favorite sport besides swimming is ... beach volleyball.
MADISON LOGAN
Villa Grove girls’ cross-country
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Bethany Hamilton.
➜ Her favorite team is ... Illinois.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... a college cross-country meet.
➜ Her favorite sport besides cross-country is ... basketball.
ZOEY MULLER-HINNANT
Uni High girls’ cross-country
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Katie Ledecky.
➜ Her favorite team is ... U.S. swimming and diving.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... watching Sally Ma in the Olympics.
➜ Her favorite sport besides swimming is ... track and field.
PATRICK PIERCE
Tuscola football
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Julio Jones.
➜ His favorite team is ... the Chicago Bears.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the World Series.
➜ His favorite sport besides football is ... baseball.
BRADY WALWER
Watseka football
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Anthony Rizzo.
➜ His favorite team is ... the Chicago Cubs.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the MLB All-Star Game.
➜ His favorite sport besides football is ... baseball.