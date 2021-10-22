Listen to this article

KADEN WEISMAN

Blue Ridge football

➜ His favorite athlete is ... LeBron James.

➜ His favorite team is ... the Los Angeles Lakers.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the NBA Finals.

➜ His favorite sport besides football is ... basketball.

COOPER CARSON

Champaign Central boys’ soccer

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Seth Curry.

➜ His favorite team is ... Illinois.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... a football game.

➜ His favorite sport besides soccer is ... basketball.

HONORA HOEY

Urbana girls’ swimming and diving

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Elena Poulosky.

➜ Her favorite team is ... the St. Louis Cardinals.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... an Illinois men’s basketball game.

➜ Her favorite sport besides swimming is ... beach volleyball.

MADISON LOGAN

Villa Grove girls’ cross-country

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Bethany Hamilton.

➜ Her favorite team is ... Illinois.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... a college cross-country meet.

➜ Her favorite sport besides cross-country is ... basketball.

ZOEY MULLER-HINNANT

Uni High girls’ cross-country

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Katie Ledecky.

➜ Her favorite team is ... U.S. swimming and diving.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... watching Sally Ma in the Olympics.

➜ Her favorite sport besides swimming is ... track and field.

PATRICK PIERCE

Tuscola football

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Julio Jones.

➜ His favorite team is ... the Chicago Bears.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the World Series.

➜ His favorite sport besides football is ... baseball.

BRADY WALWER

Watseka football

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Anthony Rizzo.

➜ His favorite team is ... the Chicago Cubs.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the MLB All-Star Game.

➜ His favorite sport besides football is ... baseball.

