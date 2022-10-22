MADISON McCREARY
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley volleyball
Her favorite athlete is ...
- Morgan Hentz.
Her favorite team is ...
- Stanford volleyball.
If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ...
- Olympic volleyball.
Her favorite sport besides volleyball is ...
- softball.
LEAH PHIPPS
Chrisman/Georgetown-RF girls’ cross-country
Her favorite athlete is ...
- Ali Prisecaru.
Her favorite team is ...
- Chrisman.
If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ...
- a gymnastics meet.
Her favorite sport besides cross-country is ...
- gymnastics.
EMMA WHITE
Argenta-Oreana volleyball
Her favorite athlete is ...
- Simone Biles.
Her favorite team is ...
- the St. Louis Cardinals.
If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ...
- a Team USA volleyball match.
Her favorite sport besides volleyball is ...
- cheer.
KATE WILSON
Paxton-Buckley-Loda girls’ cross-country
Her favorite athlete is ...
- Trixie Johnson.
Her favorite team is ...
- Kansas.
If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ...
- the Super Bowl.
Her favorite sport besides cross-country is ...
- volleyball.