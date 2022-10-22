faces of fall-mccreary
Buy Now

Madison McCreary, GCMS, during the Faces of Fall 2022 shoot at the News-Gazette in Champaign on Saturday, August 6, 2022.

MADISON McCREARY

Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley volleyball

Her favorite athlete is ...

  • Morgan Hentz.

Her favorite team is ...

  • Stanford volleyball.

If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ...

  • Olympic volleyball.

Her favorite sport besides volleyball is ...

  • softball.
faces of fall--phipps
Buy Now

Leah Phipps, Chrisman/Georgetown-Ridge Farm, during the Faces of Fall 2022 shoot at the News-Gazette in Champaign on Saturday, August 6, 2022.

LEAH PHIPPS

Chrisman/Georgetown-RF girls’ cross-country

Her favorite athlete is ...

  • Ali Prisecaru.

Her favorite team is ...

  • Chrisman.

If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ...

  • a gymnastics meet.

Her favorite sport besides cross-country is ...

  • gymnastics.
faces of fall--white
Buy Now

Emma White, Argenta-Oreana, during the Faces of Fall 2022 shoot at the News-Gazette in Champaign on Saturday, August 6, 2022.

EMMA WHITE

Argenta-Oreana volleyball

Her favorite athlete is ...

  • Simone Biles.

Her favorite team is ...

  • the St. Louis Cardinals.

If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ...

  • a Team USA volleyball match.

Her favorite sport besides volleyball is ...

  • cheer.
faces of fall--wilson
Buy Now

Kate Wilson, PBL, during the Faces of Fall 2022 shoot at the News-Gazette in Champaign on Saturday, August 6, 2022.

KATE WILSON

Paxton-Buckley-Loda girls’ cross-country

Her favorite athlete is ...

  • Trixie Johnson.

Her favorite team is ...

  • Kansas.

If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ...

  • the Super Bowl.

Her favorite sport besides cross-country is ...

  • volleyball.

College/Prep Sports Reporter

Colin Likas covers Illinois football and high school sports at The News-Gazette. His email is clikas@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@clikasNG).

Trending Videos