Listen to this article

BROOKE ERHARD

St. Thomas More girls’ golf

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Nelly Korda.

➜ Her favorite team is ... Illinois women’s golf.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... a PGA Tour event.

➜ Her favorite sport besides golf is ... volleyball.

MIKAELA KELLEY

Fisher girls’ golf

➜ Her favorite team is ... the St. Louis Cardinals.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... a college golf tournament.

➜ Her favorite sport besides golf is ... volleyball.

KAITLYNN LANGE

Hoopeston Area volleyball

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Grace Cleveland.

➜ Her favorite team is ... Purdue volleyball.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Olympics.

➜ Her favorite sport besides volleyball is ... basketball.

BECCA STEINBACH

St. Joseph-Ogden volleyball

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Aaron Rodgers.

➜ Her favorite team is ... the Green Bay Packers.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... a football game.

➜ Her favorite sport besides volleyball is ... basketball.

College/Prep Sports Reporter

Colin Likas covers Illinois football and high school sports at The News-Gazette. His email is clikas@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@clikasNG).

Trending Videos