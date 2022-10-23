KATE AHMARI
Uni High girls’ cross-country
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Sydney McLaughlin.
➜ Her favorite team is ... the Chicago Bears.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Olympics.
➜ Her favorite sport besides cross-country is ... basketball.
JACK BARBER
Schlarman boys’ cross-country
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Giannis Antetokounmpo.
➜ His favorite team is ... the Chicago Bulls.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the NBA Finals.
➜ His favorite sport besides cross-country is ... track and field.
AIDEN CHEEK
Fisher football
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Derek Jeter.
➜ His favorite team is ... the St. Louis Cardinals.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the World Series.
➜ His favorite sport besides football is ... baseball.
KAYLN CORDES
Villa Grove volleyball
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Jordyn Poulter.
➜ Her favorite team is ... the Chicago Cubs.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... an NCAA softball championship.
➜ Her favorite sport besides volleyball is ... softball.
DREW FEHR
Prairie Central football
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Michael Jordan.
➜ His favorite team is ... the Chicago Bears.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... an NFL game.
➜ His favorite sport besides football is ... track and field.
JACKSON GILBERT
Urbana boys’ soccer
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Noah Lyles.
➜ His favorite team is ... the Chicago Cubs.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the World Cup final.
➜ His favorite sport besides soccer is ... track and field.
CADEN HENRY
Arthur Christian School boys’ soccer
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Lionel Messi.
➜ His favorite team is ... the St. Louis Cardinals.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the World Cup.
➜ His favorite sport besides soccer is ... basketball.
ELLA MILLER
Westville volleyball
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Jasmyn Meeker.
➜ Her favorite team is ... Illinois volleyball.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... Olympic volleyball.
➜ Her favorite sport besides volleyball is ... track and field.
REAGAN SMITH
Tuscola girls’ cross-country
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Mackenzie Herschberger.
➜ Her favorite team is ... the Chicago Cubs.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Super Bowl.
➜ Her favorite sport besides cross-country is ... dance.