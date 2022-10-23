faces of fall--ahmari
Kate Ahmari, UNI, Faces of Fall 2022 shoot at the News-Gazette in Champaign on Saturday, August 6, 2022.

KATE AHMARI

Uni High girls’ cross-country

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Sydney McLaughlin.

➜ Her favorite team is ... the Chicago Bears.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Olympics.

➜ Her favorite sport besides cross-country is ... basketball.

faces of fall--barber
Jack Barber, Schlarman, during the Faces of Fall 2022 shoot at the News-Gazette in Champaign on Saturday, August 6, 2022.

JACK BARBER

Schlarman boys’ cross-country

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Giannis Antetokounmpo.

➜ His favorite team is ... the Chicago Bulls.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the NBA Finals.

➜ His favorite sport besides cross-country is ... track and field.

08252022-football-faces-fisher-aiden-cheek.jpg

AIDEN CHEEK

Fisher football

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Derek Jeter.

➜ His favorite team is ... the St. Louis Cardinals.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the World Series.

➜ His favorite sport besides football is ... baseball.

faces of fall--cordes
Kayln Cordes, Villa Grove, Faces of Fall 2022 shoot at the News-Gazette in Champaign on Saturday, August 6, 2022.

KAYLN CORDES

Villa Grove volleyball

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Jordyn Poulter.

➜ Her favorite team is ... the Chicago Cubs.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... an NCAA softball championship.

➜ Her favorite sport besides volleyball is ... softball.

08252022-football-faces-prairie-central-fehr.jpg

Prairie Central’s Drew Fehr

DREW FEHR

Prairie Central football

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Michael Jordan.

➜ His favorite team is ... the Chicago Bears.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... an NFL game.

➜ His favorite sport besides football is ... track and field.

faces of fall--gilbert
Jackson Gilbert, Urbana, Faces of Fall 2022 shoot at the News-Gazette in Champaign on Saturday, August 6, 2022.

JACKSON GILBERT

Urbana boys’ soccer

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Noah Lyles.

➜ His favorite team is ... the Chicago Cubs.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the World Cup final.

➜ His favorite sport besides soccer is ... track and field.

faces of fall--henry
Caden Henry, Arthur Christian, during the Faces of Fall 2022 shoot at the News-Gazette in Champaign on Saturday, August 6, 2022.

CADEN HENRY

Arthur Christian School boys’ soccer

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Lionel Messi.

➜ His favorite team is ... the St. Louis Cardinals.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the World Cup.

➜ His favorite sport besides soccer is ... basketball.

faces of fall--miller
Ella Miller Westville, Faces of Fall 2022 shoot at the News-Gazette in Champaign on Saturday, August 6, 2022.

ELLA MILLER

Westville volleyball

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Jasmyn Meeker.

➜ Her favorite team is ... Illinois volleyball.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... Olympic volleyball.

➜ Her favorite sport besides volleyball is ... track and field.

faces of fall--smith
Reagan Smith, Tuscola, during the Faces of Fall 2022 shoot at the News-Gazette in Champaign on Saturday, August 6, 2022.

REAGAN SMITH

Tuscola girls’ cross-country

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Mackenzie Herschberger.

➜ Her favorite team is ... the Chicago Cubs.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Super Bowl.

➜ Her favorite sport besides cross-country is ... dance.

