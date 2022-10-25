faces of fall--jamison
Alexa Jamison, Salt Fork, during the Faces of Fall 2022 shoot at the News-Gazette in Champaign on Saturday, August 6, 2022.

ALEXA JAMISON

Salt Fork volleyball

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Kendall Cooley.

➜ Her favorite team is ... the Chicago White Sox.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the WNBA Finals.

➜ Her favorite sport besides volleyball is ... basketball.

faces of fall--kauffman
Braden Kauffman, Arcola/ALAH, during the Faces of Fall 2022 shoot at the News-Gazette in Champaign on Saturday, August 6, 2022.

BRADEN KAUFFMAN

Arcola/ALAH boys’ golf

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Nolan Arenado.

➜ His favorite team is ... the St. Louis Cardinals.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Masters.

➜ His favorite sport besides golf is ... baseball.

faces of fall--meeker
Leighton Meeker,BHRA, during the Faces of Fall 2022 shoot at the News-Gazette in Champaign on Saturday, August 6, 2022.

LEIGHTON MEEKER

BHRA boys’ golf

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Joshua Gernand.

➜ His favorite team is ... the Chicago Cubs.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... a PGA Tour event.

➜ His favorite sport besides golf is ... soccer.

faces of fall--stevens
Brinley Stevens, Ridgeview, during the Faces of Fall 2022 shoot at the News-Gazette in Champaign on Saturday, August 6, 2022.

BRINLEY STEVENS

Ridgeview volleyball

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Michael Jordan.

➜ Her favorite team is ... Tennessee.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... a basketball game.

➜ Her favorite sport besides volleyball is ... basketball.

College/Prep Sports Reporter

Colin Likas covers Illinois football and high school sports at The News-Gazette. His email is clikas@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@clikasNG).

