ALEXA JAMISON
Salt Fork volleyball
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Kendall Cooley.
➜ Her favorite team is ... the Chicago White Sox.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the WNBA Finals.
➜ Her favorite sport besides volleyball is ... basketball.
BRADEN KAUFFMAN
Arcola/ALAH boys’ golf
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Nolan Arenado.
➜ His favorite team is ... the St. Louis Cardinals.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Masters.
➜ His favorite sport besides golf is ... baseball.
LEIGHTON MEEKER
BHRA boys’ golf
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Joshua Gernand.
➜ His favorite team is ... the Chicago Cubs.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... a PGA Tour event.
➜ His favorite sport besides golf is ... soccer.
BRINLEY STEVENS
Ridgeview volleyball
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Michael Jordan.
➜ Her favorite team is ... Tennessee.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... a basketball game.
➜ Her favorite sport besides volleyball is ... basketball.