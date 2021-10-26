Listen to this article

BRYCE BURNETT

Westville football

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Quenton Nelson.

➜ His favorite team is ... the St. Louis Cardinals.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the World Series.

➜ His favorite sport besides football is ... baseball.

TRIXIE JOHNSON

Paxton-Buckley-Loda girls’ cross-country

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Lorena Arnett.

➜ Her favorite team is ... the Illinois Fighting Illini.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Super Bowl.

➜ Her favorite sport besides cross-country is ... softball.

GRACE LIETZ

Mahomet-Seymour girls’ cross-country

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Isabelle Lietz.

➜ Her favorite team is ... the St. Louis Cardinals.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Winter Olympics.

➜ Her favorite sport besides cross-country is ... soccer.

KYLER MEENTS

Iroquois West boys’ golf

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Javy Baez.

➜ His favorite team is ... the Chicago Cubs.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the NBA Finals.

➜ His favorite sport besides golf is ... baseball.

College/Prep Sports Reporter

Colin Likas covers Illinois football and high school sports at The News-Gazette. His email is clikas@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@clikasNG).

