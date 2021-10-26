BRYCE BURNETT
Westville football
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Quenton Nelson.
➜ His favorite team is ... the St. Louis Cardinals.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the World Series.
➜ His favorite sport besides football is ... baseball.
TRIXIE JOHNSON
Paxton-Buckley-Loda girls’ cross-country
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Lorena Arnett.
➜ Her favorite team is ... the Illinois Fighting Illini.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Super Bowl.
➜ Her favorite sport besides cross-country is ... softball.
GRACE LIETZ
Mahomet-Seymour girls’ cross-country
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Isabelle Lietz.
➜ Her favorite team is ... the St. Louis Cardinals.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Winter Olympics.
➜ Her favorite sport besides cross-country is ... soccer.
KYLER MEENTS
Iroquois West boys’ golf
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Javy Baez.
➜ His favorite team is ... the Chicago Cubs.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the NBA Finals.
➜ His favorite sport besides golf is ... baseball.