MARIN McANDREW
Centennial girls’ swimming and diving
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Ella Maxfield.
➜ Her favorite team is ... the St. Louis Cardinals.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Olympics.
➜ Her favorite sport besides swimming is ... water polo.
MEG ROSSOW
Champaign Central volleyball
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Hope Solo.
➜ Her favorite team is ... the Detroit Pistons.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the World Cup.
➜ Her favorite sport besides volleyball is ... soccer.
KAYLEE SCHROCK
ALAH volleyball
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Lexi Rodriguez.
➜ Her favorite team is ... Nebraska volleyball.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the volleyball national championships.
➜ Her favorite sport besides volleyball is ... softball.
ANDREA TORELLI
Uni High girls’ swimming and diving
➜ Her favorite athletes are ... my teammates.
➜ Her favorite team is ... Boca Juniors.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Winter Olympics.
➜ Her favorite sport besides swimming is ... soccer.