MARIN McANDREW

Centennial girls’ swimming and diving

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Ella Maxfield.

➜ Her favorite team is ... the St. Louis Cardinals.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Olympics.

➜ Her favorite sport besides swimming is ... water polo.

MEG ROSSOW

Champaign Central volleyball

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Hope Solo.

➜ Her favorite team is ... the Detroit Pistons.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the World Cup.

➜ Her favorite sport besides volleyball is ... soccer.

KAYLEE SCHROCK

ALAH volleyball

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Lexi Rodriguez.

➜ Her favorite team is ... Nebraska volleyball.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the volleyball national championships.

➜ Her favorite sport besides volleyball is ... softball.

ANDREA TORELLI

Uni High girls’ swimming and diving

➜ Her favorite athletes are ... my teammates.

➜ Her favorite team is ... Boca Juniors.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Winter Olympics.

➜ Her favorite sport besides swimming is ... soccer.

