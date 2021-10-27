Listen to this article

RENNI FULTZ

Monticello volleyball

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Jordyn Poulter.

➜ Her favorite team is ... Illinois volleyball.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Olympics.

➜ Her favorite sport besides volleyball is ... track and field.

KYLA GOUGH

Tuscola girls’ cross-country

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Aaron Rodgers.

➜ Her favorite team is ... the Green Bay Packers.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... a Packers game.

➜ Her favorite sport besides cross-country is ... basketball.

LUCAS HOEWING

Centennial boys’ cross-country

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Michael Jordan.

➜ His favorite team is ... the Centennial Chargers.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Olympics.

➜ His favorite sport besides cross-country is ... track and field.

MARTIN MONDALA

St. Thomas More boys’ soccer

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Lionel Messi.

➜ His favorite team is ... St. Thomas More boys’ tennis.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... a Champions League final.

➜ His favorite sport besides soccer is ... tennis.

MAAIKE NIEKERK

Champaign Central girls’ cross-country

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Alex Morgan.

➜ His favorite team is ... Arsenal W.F.C.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Women’s World Cup.

➜ His favorite sport besides cross-country is ... track and field.

HOPE RAJLICH

St. Joseph-Ogden girls’ tennis

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... LeBron James.

➜ Her favorite team is ... the Chicago Cubs.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Super Bowl.

➜ Her favorite sport besides tennis is ... track and field.

CALEB WIESSING

Villa Grove boys’ cross-country

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Felix Carvajal.

➜ His favorite team is ... roller derby’s Cleveland Guardians.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... Olympic badminton.

➜ His favorite sport besides cross-country is ... track and field.

College/Prep Sports Reporter

Colin Likas covers Illinois football and high school sports at The News-Gazette. His email is clikas@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@clikasNG).

Trending Videos