RENNI FULTZ
Monticello volleyball
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Jordyn Poulter.
➜ Her favorite team is ... Illinois volleyball.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Olympics.
➜ Her favorite sport besides volleyball is ... track and field.
KYLA GOUGH
Tuscola girls’ cross-country
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Aaron Rodgers.
➜ Her favorite team is ... the Green Bay Packers.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... a Packers game.
➜ Her favorite sport besides cross-country is ... basketball.
LUCAS HOEWING
Centennial boys’ cross-country
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Michael Jordan.
➜ His favorite team is ... the Centennial Chargers.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Olympics.
➜ His favorite sport besides cross-country is ... track and field.
MARTIN MONDALA
St. Thomas More boys’ soccer
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Lionel Messi.
➜ His favorite team is ... St. Thomas More boys’ tennis.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... a Champions League final.
➜ His favorite sport besides soccer is ... tennis.
MAAIKE NIEKERK
Champaign Central girls’ cross-country
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Alex Morgan.
➜ His favorite team is ... Arsenal W.F.C.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Women’s World Cup.
➜ His favorite sport besides cross-country is ... track and field.
HOPE RAJLICH
St. Joseph-Ogden girls’ tennis
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... LeBron James.
➜ Her favorite team is ... the Chicago Cubs.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Super Bowl.
➜ Her favorite sport besides tennis is ... track and field.
CALEB WIESSING
Villa Grove boys’ cross-country
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Felix Carvajal.
➜ His favorite team is ... roller derby’s Cleveland Guardians.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... Olympic badminton.
➜ His favorite sport besides cross-country is ... track and field.