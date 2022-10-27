LANDON FREEMAN

Hoopeston Area/A-P football

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Aaron Donald.

➜ His favorite team is ... the Chicago White Sox.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... a Chicago Bears game.

➜ His favorite sport besides football is ... baseball.

TAYLOR HUG

St. Joseph-Ogden volleyball

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Stephen Curry.

➜ Her favorite team is ... Illinois.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Olympics.

➜ Her favorite sport besides volleyball is ... basketball.

DREW MOSER

Clinton boys’ cross-country

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Michael Phelps.

➜ His favorite team is ... the Chicago Cubs.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Summer Olympics.

His favorite sport besides cross-country is ... swimming.

ADDISON SCHMIDT

Monticello volleyball

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Luke Goode.

➜ Her favorite team is ... Nebraska volleyball.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Summer Olympics.

➜ Her favorite sport besides volleyball is ... basketball.

College/Prep Sports Reporter

Colin Likas covers Illinois football and high school sports at The News-Gazette. His email is clikas@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@clikasNG).

