MADALYN BOOKER

Sullivan girls’ swimming and diving

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Allyson Felix.

➜ Her favorite team is ... the Sullivan Blue Dolphins.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Olympics.

➜ Her favorite sport besides swimming is ... track and field.

TYLER FINLEY

Danville boys’ soccer

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Alisson Becker.

➜ His favorite team is ... Liverpool F.C.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... a baseball game.

➜ His favorite sport besides soccer is ... baseball.

JACE GREEN

ALAH boys’ cross-country

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Galen Rupp.

➜ His favorite team is ... the Chicago Bulls.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Prefontaine Classic.

➜ His favorite sport besides cross-country is ... track and field.

SYDNEY McTAGGART

Watseka volleyball

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Tom Brady.

➜ Her favorite team is ... the New England Patriots.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Super Bowl.

➜ Her favorite sport besides volleyball is ... basketball.

College/Prep Sports Reporter

Colin Likas covers Illinois football and high school sports at The News-Gazette. His email is clikas@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@clikasNG).

