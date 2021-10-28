MADALYN BOOKER
Sullivan girls’ swimming and diving
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Allyson Felix.
➜ Her favorite team is ... the Sullivan Blue Dolphins.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Olympics.
➜ Her favorite sport besides swimming is ... track and field.
TYLER FINLEY
Danville boys’ soccer
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Alisson Becker.
➜ His favorite team is ... Liverpool F.C.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... a baseball game.
➜ His favorite sport besides soccer is ... baseball.
JACE GREEN
ALAH boys’ cross-country
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Galen Rupp.
➜ His favorite team is ... the Chicago Bulls.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Prefontaine Classic.
➜ His favorite sport besides cross-country is ... track and field.
SYDNEY McTAGGART
Watseka volleyball
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Tom Brady.
➜ Her favorite team is ... the New England Patriots.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Super Bowl.
➜ Her favorite sport besides volleyball is ... basketball.