MYTRELL BUSH
Rantoul football
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Myles Garrett.
➜ His favorite team is ... the New York Jets.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... a rugby match.
➜ His favorite sport besides football is ... rugby.
TYLER CURL
Prairie Central football
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Michael Jordan.
➜ His favorite team is ... the Chicago Bulls.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... an NFL game.
➜ His favorite sport besides football is ... basketball.
AUSTIN LANGENDORF
Unity football
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Tom Brady.
➜ His favorite team is ... the St. Louis Cardinals.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the World Series.
➜ His favorite sport besides football is ... baseball.
JONAH SMITH
Westville football
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Willson Contreras.
➜ His favorite team is ... the Chicago Cubs.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... an NHL game.
➜ His favorite sport besides football is ... wrestling.