08252022-football-faces-rantoul-bush-3-2.jpg

Rantoul's Mytrell Bush

MYTRELL BUSH

Rantoul football

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Myles Garrett.

➜ His favorite team is ... the New York Jets.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... a rugby match.

➜ His favorite sport besides football is ... rugby.

08252022-football-faces-prairie-central-curl.jpg
Prairie Central's Tyler Curl

TYLER CURL

Prairie Central football

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Michael Jordan.

➜ His favorite team is ... the Chicago Bulls.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... an NFL game.

➜ His favorite sport besides football is ... basketball.

08252022-football-faces-unity-langendorf-3.jpg

Unity's Austin Langendorf

AUSTIN LANGENDORF

Unity football

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Tom Brady.

➜ His favorite team is ... the St. Louis Cardinals.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the World Series.

➜ His favorite sport besides football is ... baseball.

westville--smith
Jonah Smith, Westville football at the News-Gazette on Monday, August 8, 2022.

JONAH SMITH

Westville football

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Willson Contreras.

➜ His favorite team is ... the Chicago Cubs.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... an NHL game.

➜ His favorite sport besides football is ... wrestling.

