GARRETT HULS
BHRA boys’ soccer
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Javy Baez.
➜ His favorite team is ... the Chicago Cubs.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the World Series.
➜ His favorite sport besides soccer is ... baseball.
JACIE OWENS
Urbana girls’ tennis
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Suni Lee.
➜ Her favorite team is ... Illinois volleyball.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Women’s World Cup.
➜ Her favorite sport besides tennis is ... volleyball.
JACOB REYNOLDS
Fisher boys’ golf
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Ryan Grieser.
➜ His favorite team is ... the Chicago Cubs.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the World Series.
➜ His favorite sport besides golf is ... tennis.
ELIZA TERZIEV
Uni High volleyball
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Tsvetan Sokolov.
➜ Her favorite team is ... the Italian soccer team.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the 2021 European Volleyball Championships.
➜ Her favorite sport besides volleyball is ... gymnastics.