GARRETT HULS

BHRA boys’ soccer

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Javy Baez.

➜ His favorite team is ... the Chicago Cubs.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the World Series.

➜ His favorite sport besides soccer is ... baseball.

JACIE OWENS

Urbana girls’ tennis

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Suni Lee.

➜ Her favorite team is ... Illinois volleyball.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Women’s World Cup.

➜ Her favorite sport besides tennis is ... volleyball.

JACOB REYNOLDS

Fisher boys’ golf

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Ryan Grieser.

➜ His favorite team is ... the Chicago Cubs.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the World Series.

➜ His favorite sport besides golf is ... tennis.

ELIZA TERZIEV

Uni High volleyball

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Tsvetan Sokolov.

➜ Her favorite team is ... the Italian soccer team.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the 2021 European Volleyball Championships.

➜ Her favorite sport besides volleyball is ... gymnastics.

