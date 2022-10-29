faces of fall--christman
Samantha Christman, Urbana, Faces of Fall 2022 shoot at the News-Gazette in Champaign on Saturday, August 6, 2022.

SAMMI CHRISTMAN

Urbana volleyball

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Kennedy Collins.

➜ Her favorite team is ... Illinois volleyball.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... a Team USA volleyball match.

➜ Her favorite sport besides volleyball is ... soccer.

faces of fall--evans
Kallie Evans, Fisher, during the Faces of Fall 2022 shoot at the News-Gazette in Champaign on Saturday, August 6, 2022.

KALLIE EVANS

Fisher volleyball

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Aaron Rodgers.

➜ Her favorite team is ... Illinois softball.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... a softball game.

➜ Her favorite sport besides volleyball is ... softball.

faces of fall--thomas
Makenzie Thomas, Arcola, during the Faces of Fall 2022 shoot at the News-Gazette in Champaign on Saturday, August 6, 2022.

MAKENZIE THOMAS

Arcola volleyball

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Michael Jordan.

➜ Her favorite team is ... the Dallas Cowboys.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... a basketball game.

➜ Her favorite sport besides volleyball is ... basketball.

faces of fall--wright
Brynlee Wright, Milford/Cissna Park the Faces of Fall 2022 shoot at the News-Gazette in Champaign on Saturday, August 6, 2022.

BRYNLEE WRIGHT

Milford volleyball

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Haley Cruse Mitchell.

➜ Her favorite team is ... Oregon softball.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Women’s College World Series.

➜ Her favorite sport besides volleyball is ... softball.

College/Prep Sports Reporter

Colin Likas covers Illinois football and high school sports at The News-Gazette. His email is clikas@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@clikasNG).

