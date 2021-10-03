Listen to this article

AMELIA BURGIN

Danville girls’ swimming and diving

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Michael Andrew.

➜ Her favorite team is ... the St. Louis Cardinals.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... Olympic swimming.

➜ Her favorite sport besides swimming is ... softball.

KENDALL COOLEY

Salt Fork volleyball

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Yadier Molina.

➜ Her favorite team is ... the Salt Fork Storm.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Vermilion County volleyball tournament.

➜ Her favorite sport besides volleyball is ... basketball.

TONY ESPINOSA

Iroquois West boys’ cross-country

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Cole Hocker.

➜ His favorite team is ... Paris Saint-Germain F.C.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the World Cup.

➜ His favorite sport besides cross-country is ... soccer.

HANNAH NULL

Urbana girls’ tennis

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Naomi Osaka.

➜ Her favorite team is ... U.S. women’s soccer.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the World Cup.

➜ Her favorite sport besides tennis is ... soccer.

College/Prep Sports Reporter

Colin Likas covers Illinois football and high school sports at The News-Gazette. His email is clikas@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@clikasNG).

Trending Videos