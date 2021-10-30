ADAM ADHAM
Centennial boys' soccer
His favorite athlete is ... Lionel Messi.
His favorite team is ... F.C. Barcelona.
If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the World Cup.
KYLE JOHNSON
Champaign Central boys' soccer
His favorite athlete is ... Son Heung-min.
His favorite team is ... the Los Angeles Lakers.
If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... a Champions League final.
His favorite sport besides soccer is ... basketball.
DYAS MILLER
Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman football
His favorite athlete is ... JJ Watt.
His favorite team is ... the St. Louis Cardinals.
If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Super Bowl.
His favorite sport besides football is ... basketball.
LUKE STEGALL
St. Joseph-Ogden boys' cross-country
His favorite athlete is ... Jakob Ingebrigtsen.
His favorite team is ... the Dallas Cowboys.
If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... a football game.
His favorite sport besides cross-country is ... football.