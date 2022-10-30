faces of fall--baker
Brooke Baker, Tri-County, during the Faces of Fall 2022 shoot at the News-Gazette in Champaign on Saturday, August 6, 2022.

BROOKE BAKER

Tri-County volleyball

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Alli Stumler.

➜ Her favorite team is ... the Chicago Cubs.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... a college volleyball match.

➜ Her favorite sport besides volleyball is ... baseball.

faces of fall--bodine
Libby Bodine, Mahomet-Seymour, during the Faces of Fall 2022 shoot at the News-Gazette in Champaign on Saturday, August 6, 2022.

LIBBY BODINE

Mahomet-Seymour volleyball

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Kofi Cockburn.

➜ Her favorite team is ... the St. Louis Cardinals.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Masters.

➜ Her favorite sport besides volleyball is ... basketball.

08252022-football-faces-gcms-defries.jpg
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley's Rylan DeFries

RYLAN DeFRIES

Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley football

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Conor McGregor.

➜ His favorite team is ... the Chicago Cubs.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... a UFC event.

➜ His favorite sport besides football is ... baseball.

faces of fall--douglas
Nate Douglas, Watseka, Faces of Fall 2022 shoot at the News-Gazette in Champaign on Saturday, August 6, 2022.

NATE DOUGLAS

Watseka boys’ soccer

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Lionel Messi.

➜ His favorite team is ... Liverpool F.C.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... a lacrosse match.

➜ His favorite sport besides soccer is ... rugby.

faces of fall--jones
Cadence Jones, PBL, during the Faces of Fall 2022 shoot at the News-Gazette in Champaign on Saturday, August 6, 2022.

CADENCE JONES

Paxton-Buckley-Loda volleyball

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Kris Bryant.

➜ Her favorite team is ... the Chicago Cubs.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Olympics.

➜ Her favorite sport besides volleyball is ... softball.

faces of fall--kimmel
Kamden Kimmel, IW, during the Faces of Fall 2022 shoot at the News-Gazette in Champaign on Saturday, August 6, 2022.

KAMDEN KIMMEL

Iroquois West boys’ golf

➜ His favorite athlete is ... John Daly.

➜ His favorite team is ... the Chicago White Sox.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Masters.

➜ His favorite sport besides golf is ... baseball.

faces of fall--monahan
Mallory Monahan, STM, during the Faces of Fall 2022 shoot at the News-Gazette in Champaign on Saturday, August 6, 2022.

MALLORY MONAHAN

St. Thomas More volleyball

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Jordyn Poulter.

➜ Her favorite team is ... the Chicago Cubs.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Olympics.

➜ Her favorite sport besides volleyball is ... tennis.

faces of fall--powell
Grant Powell, Oakwood, during the Faces of Fall 2022 shoot at the News-Gazette in Champaign on Saturday, August 6, 2022.

GRANT POWELL

Oakwood/Salt Fork boys’ soccer

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Tyler Smoot.

➜ His favorite team is ... the Chicago Cubs.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the World Series.

➜ His favorite sport besides soccer is ... baseball.

08252022-football-faces-argenta-oreana-michael-spurling-2.jpg
Michael Spurling, Argenta-Oreana

MICHAEL SPURLING

Argenta-Oreana football

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Matthew Boling.

➜ His favorite team is ... the Chicago Bears.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Super Bowl.

➜ His favorite sport besides football is ... basketball.

College/Prep Sports Reporter

Colin Likas covers Illinois football and high school sports at The News-Gazette. His email is clikas@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@clikasNG).

