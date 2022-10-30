BROOKE BAKER
Tri-County volleyball
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Alli Stumler.
➜ Her favorite team is ... the Chicago Cubs.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... a college volleyball match.
➜ Her favorite sport besides volleyball is ... baseball.
LIBBY BODINE
Mahomet-Seymour volleyball
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Kofi Cockburn.
➜ Her favorite team is ... the St. Louis Cardinals.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Masters.
➜ Her favorite sport besides volleyball is ... basketball.
RYLAN DeFRIES
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley football
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Conor McGregor.
➜ His favorite team is ... the Chicago Cubs.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... a UFC event.
➜ His favorite sport besides football is ... baseball.
NATE DOUGLAS
Watseka boys’ soccer
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Lionel Messi.
➜ His favorite team is ... Liverpool F.C.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... a lacrosse match.
➜ His favorite sport besides soccer is ... rugby.
CADENCE JONES
Paxton-Buckley-Loda volleyball
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Kris Bryant.
➜ Her favorite team is ... the Chicago Cubs.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Olympics.
➜ Her favorite sport besides volleyball is ... softball.
KAMDEN KIMMEL
Iroquois West boys’ golf
➜ His favorite athlete is ... John Daly.
➜ His favorite team is ... the Chicago White Sox.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Masters.
➜ His favorite sport besides golf is ... baseball.
MALLORY MONAHAN
St. Thomas More volleyball
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Jordyn Poulter.
➜ Her favorite team is ... the Chicago Cubs.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Olympics.
➜ Her favorite sport besides volleyball is ... tennis.
GRANT POWELL
Oakwood/Salt Fork boys’ soccer
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Tyler Smoot.
➜ His favorite team is ... the Chicago Cubs.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the World Series.
➜ His favorite sport besides soccer is ... baseball.
MICHAEL SPURLING
Argenta-Oreana football
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Matthew Boling.
➜ His favorite team is ... the Chicago Bears.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Super Bowl.
➜ His favorite sport besides football is ... basketball.