EMMA DEVOCELLE

St. Thomas More girls' cross-country

Her favorite athlete is ... Paige Bueckers.

Her favorite team is ... the St. Louis Cardinals.

If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Olympics.

Her favorite sport besides cross-country is ... basketball.

EMMA SCHULTZ

Judah Christian volleyball

Her favorite athlete is ... Jordyn Poulter.

Her favorite team is ... Illinois volleyball.

If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Olympics.

Her favorite sport besides volleyball is ... track and field.

SAMANTHA SIGLER

Iroquois West volleyball

Her favorite athlete is ... Kerri Walsh-Jennings.

Her favorite team is ... the St. Louis Cardinals.

If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Olympics.

Her favorite sport besides volleyball is ... softball.

AINSLEY WINTERS

Mahomet-Seymour girls' golf

Her favorite athlete is ... Bryson DeChambeau.

Her favorite team is ... Oklahoma State women's golf.

If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... an LPGA event.

Her favorite sport besides golf is ... volleyball.

