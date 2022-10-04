faces of fall--cutler
Alayna Cutler, Arthur Christian, during the Faces of Fall 2022 shoot at the News-Gazette in Champaign on Saturday, August 6, 2022.

ALAYNA CUTLER

Arthur Christian School volleyball

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Harrison Bader.

➜ Her favorite team is ... the St. Louis Cardinals.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the World Series.

➜ Her favorite sport besides volleyball is ... baseball.

faces of fall--pollock
Mollie Pollock, Tri-County, during the Faces of Fall 2022 shoot at the News-Gazette in Champaign on Saturday, August 6, 2022.

MOLLIE POLLOCK

Tri-County volleyball

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Jordyn Poulter.

➜ Her favorite team is ... the Chicago Cubs.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... a college volleyball match.

➜ Her favorite sport besides volleyball is ... softball.

faces of fall--poulosky
Elena Poulosky, Urbana, Faces of Fall 2022 shoot at the News-Gazette in Champaign on Saturday, August 6, 2022.

ELENA POULOSKY

Urbana girls’ swimming and diving

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Sydney McLaughlin.

➜ Her favorite team is ... the Washington Wizards.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... a track and field meet.

➜ Her favorite sport besides swimming is ... soccer.

faces of fall--russell
Macie Russell, Oakwood, during the Faces of Fall 2022 shoot at the News-Gazette in Champaign on Saturday, August 6, 2022.

MACIE RUSSELL

Oakwood/Salt Fork girls’ cross-country

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Yadier Molina.

➜ Her favorite team is ... the St. Louis Cardinals.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Olympics.

➜ Her favorite sport besides cross-country is ... track and field.

