ALAYNA CUTLER
Arthur Christian School volleyball
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Harrison Bader.
➜ Her favorite team is ... the St. Louis Cardinals.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the World Series.
➜ Her favorite sport besides volleyball is ... baseball.
MOLLIE POLLOCK
Tri-County volleyball
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Jordyn Poulter.
➜ Her favorite team is ... the Chicago Cubs.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... a college volleyball match.
➜ Her favorite sport besides volleyball is ... softball.
ELENA POULOSKY
Urbana girls’ swimming and diving
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Sydney McLaughlin.
➜ Her favorite team is ... the Washington Wizards.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... a track and field meet.
➜ Her favorite sport besides swimming is ... soccer.
MACIE RUSSELL
Oakwood/Salt Fork girls’ cross-country
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Yadier Molina.
➜ Her favorite team is ... the St. Louis Cardinals.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Olympics.
➜ Her favorite sport besides cross-country is ... track and field.