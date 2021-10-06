ETHAN ANDERSON
Centennial boys’ soccer
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Andre Curbelo.
➜ His favorite team is ... Illinois.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the World Cup.
➜ His favorite sport besides soccer is ... basketball.
BRE CROSE
Hoopeston Area volleyball
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Jordan Larson.
➜ Her favorite team is ... Ohio State.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Olympics.
➜ Her favorite sport besides volleyball is ... track and field.
TORI TAYLOR
Monticello girls’ golf
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Dylan Johnson.
➜ Her favorite team is ... the Chicago Bulls.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... a PGA Tour event.
➜ Her favorite sport besides golf is ... basketball.
CALLIE WARLOW
LeRoy volleyball
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Montana Fouts.
➜ Her favorite team is ... the Chicago Cubs.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Olympics.
➜ Her favorite sport besides volleyball is ... softball.