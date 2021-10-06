Listen to this article

ETHAN ANDERSON

Centennial boys’ soccer

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Andre Curbelo.

➜ His favorite team is ... Illinois.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the World Cup.

➜ His favorite sport besides soccer is ... basketball.

BRE CROSE

Hoopeston Area volleyball

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Jordan Larson.

➜ Her favorite team is ... Ohio State.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Olympics.

➜ Her favorite sport besides volleyball is ... track and field.

TORI TAYLOR

Monticello girls’ golf

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Dylan Johnson.

➜ Her favorite team is ... the Chicago Bulls.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... a PGA Tour event.

➜ Her favorite sport besides golf is ... basketball.

CALLIE WARLOW

LeRoy volleyball

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Montana Fouts.

➜ Her favorite team is ... the Chicago Cubs.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Olympics.

➜ Her favorite sport besides volleyball is ... softball.

College/Prep Sports Reporter

Colin Likas covers Illinois football and high school sports at The News-Gazette. His email is clikas@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@clikasNG).

