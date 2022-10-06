PAYTON DARLING
Fisher/GCMS boys’ soccer
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Mike Tyson.
➜ His favorite team is ... the San Diego Padres.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... Olympic diving.
➜ His favorite sport besides soccer is ... tennis.
ANTHONY HOFFMAN
St. Thomas More boys’ soccer
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Shaquille O’Neal.
➜ His favorite team is ... the Chicago Bulls.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... a World Cup final.
➜ His favorite sport besides soccer is ... bodybuilding.
CHILTON INGRAM
ALAH boys’ soccer
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Eden Hazard.
➜ His favorite team is ... Chelsea F.C.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the World Cup.
➜ His favorite sport besides soccer is ... football.
GABRIEL JONEIKIS
Hoopeston Area boys’ soccer
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Lionel Messi.
➜ His favorite team is ... the Chicago Fire.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... a Fire game.
➜ His favorite sport besides soccer is ... basketball.