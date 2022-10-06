faces of fall--darling
Buy Now

Payton Darling, Fisher, during the Faces of Fall 2022 shoot at the News-Gazette in Champaign on Saturday, August 6, 2022.

PAYTON DARLING

Fisher/GCMS boys’ soccer

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Mike Tyson.

➜ His favorite team is ... the San Diego Padres.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... Olympic diving.

➜ His favorite sport besides soccer is ... tennis.

faces of fall--hoffman
Buy Now

Anthony Hoffman, STM, during the Faces of Fall 2022 shoot at the News-Gazette in Champaign on Saturday, August 6, 2022.

ANTHONY HOFFMAN

St. Thomas More boys’ soccer

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Shaquille O’Neal.

➜ His favorite team is ... the Chicago Bulls.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... a World Cup final.

➜ His favorite sport besides soccer is ... bodybuilding.

faces of fall--ingram
Buy Now

Chilton Ingram, ALAH, during the Faces of Fall 2022 shoot at the News-Gazette in Champaign on Saturday, August 6, 2022.

CHILTON INGRAM

ALAH boys’ soccer

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Eden Hazard.

➜ His favorite team is ... Chelsea F.C.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the World Cup.

➜ His favorite sport besides soccer is ... football.

faces of fall--joneikis
Buy Now

Gabe Joneikis, Hoopeston Area, during the Faces of Fall 2022 shoot at the News-Gazette in Champaign on Saturday, August 6, 2022.

GABRIEL JONEIKIS

Hoopeston Area boys’ soccer

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Lionel Messi.

➜ His favorite team is ... the Chicago Fire.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... a Fire game.

➜ His favorite sport besides soccer is ... basketball.

Trending Videos