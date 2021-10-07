Listen to this article

KEAGAN BUSBOOM

Paxton-Buckley-Loda boys’ cross-country

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Tyson Franckey.

➜ His favorite team is ... the Illinois Fighting Illini.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Final Four.

➜ His favorite sport besides cross-country is ... baseball.

ELLA CARDER

Judah Christian volleyball

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Jacqueline Quade.

➜ Her favorite team is ... USA volleyball.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... a USA volleyball match.

➜ Her favorite sport besides volleyball is ... soccer.

LEILANI COSTELLO

Champaign Central girls’ tennis

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Coco Gauff.

➜ Her favorite team is ... the Chicago Blackhawks.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Stanley Cup Final.

➜ Her favorite sport besides tennis is ... hockey.

ROWAN DENMARK-COLLINS

Heritage boys’ cross-country

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Steve Prefontaine.

➜ His favorite team is ... the Chicago Cubs.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Olympics.

➜ His favorite sport besides cross-country is ... soccer.

