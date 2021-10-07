KEAGAN BUSBOOM
Paxton-Buckley-Loda boys’ cross-country
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Tyson Franckey.
➜ His favorite team is ... the Illinois Fighting Illini.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Final Four.
➜ His favorite sport besides cross-country is ... baseball.
ELLA CARDER
Judah Christian volleyball
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Jacqueline Quade.
➜ Her favorite team is ... USA volleyball.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... a USA volleyball match.
➜ Her favorite sport besides volleyball is ... soccer.
LEILANI COSTELLO
Champaign Central girls’ tennis
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Coco Gauff.
➜ Her favorite team is ... the Chicago Blackhawks.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Stanley Cup Final.
➜ Her favorite sport besides tennis is ... hockey.
ROWAN DENMARK-COLLINS
Heritage boys’ cross-country
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Steve Prefontaine.
➜ His favorite team is ... the Chicago Cubs.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Olympics.
➜ His favorite sport besides cross-country is ... soccer.