JOHN AHLDEN
Iroquois West football
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Christian McCaffrey.
➜ His favorite team is ... Iroquois West.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Super Bowl.
➜ His favorite sport besides football is ... basketball.
JACK BROWN
Monticello football
➜ His favorite athlete is ... JJ Watt.
➜ His favorite team is ... the St. Louis Cardinals.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... an NBA game.
➜ His favorite sport besides football is ... shot put.
MASON KUTEMEIER
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley football
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Anthony Rizzo.
➜ His favorite team is ... the Chicago Bears.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the NBA Finals.
➜ His favorite sport besides football is ... baseball.
THOMAS PIERCEALL
Cerro Gordo/Bement football
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Justin Fields.
➜ His favorite team is ... the Chicago Bears.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... a football game.
➜ His favorite sport besides football is ... beach volleyball.