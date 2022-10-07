JOHN AHLDEN

Iroquois West football

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Christian McCaffrey.

➜ His favorite team is ... Iroquois West.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Super Bowl.

➜ His favorite sport besides football is ... basketball.

JACK BROWN

Monticello football

➜ His favorite athlete is ... JJ Watt.

➜ His favorite team is ... the St. Louis Cardinals.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... an NBA game.

➜ His favorite sport besides football is ... shot put.

MASON KUTEMEIER

Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley football

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Anthony Rizzo.

➜ His favorite team is ... the Chicago Bears.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the NBA Finals.

➜ His favorite sport besides football is ... baseball.

THOMAS PIERCEALL

Cerro Gordo/Bement football

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Justin Fields.

➜ His favorite team is ... the Chicago Bears.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... a football game.

➜ His favorite sport besides football is ... beach volleyball.

