DANIEL HAWKINS
Prairie Central football
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Michael Jordan.
➜ His favorite team is ... the Chicago Bears.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... a Bears game.
➜ His favorite sport besides football is ... basketball.
BRYLAN McHOOD
Argenta-Oreana football
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Dak Prescott.
➜ His favorite team is ... the Dallas Cowboys.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... a Super Bowl with the Cowboys.
➜ His favorite sport besides football is ... baseball.
KEATON NOLAN
St. Joseph-Ogden football
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Dan Marino.
➜ His favorite team is ... the Miami Dolphins.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... Super Bowl LVI.
➜ His favorite sport besides football is ... baseball.
ANGEL SALINAS
Milford/Cissna Park football
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Barry Sanders.
➜ His favorite team is ... the Dallas Cowboys.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... a Cowboys game.
➜ His favorite sport besides football is ... track and field.