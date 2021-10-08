Listen to this article

DANIEL HAWKINS

Prairie Central football

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Michael Jordan.

➜ His favorite team is ... the Chicago Bears.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... a Bears game.

➜ His favorite sport besides football is ... basketball.

BRYLAN McHOOD

Argenta-Oreana football

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Dak Prescott.

➜ His favorite team is ... the Dallas Cowboys.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... a Super Bowl with the Cowboys.

➜ His favorite sport besides football is ... baseball.

KEATON NOLAN

St. Joseph-Ogden football

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Dan Marino.

➜ His favorite team is ... the Miami Dolphins.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... Super Bowl LVI.

➜ His favorite sport besides football is ... baseball.

ANGEL SALINAS

Milford/Cissna Park football

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Barry Sanders.

➜ His favorite team is ... the Dallas Cowboys.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... a Cowboys game.

➜ His favorite sport besides football is ... track and field.

College/Prep Sports Reporter

Colin Likas covers Illinois football and high school sports at The News-Gazette. His email is clikas@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@clikasNG).

