faces of fall--booker
Madalyn Booker, Sullivan, during the Faces of Fall 2022 shoot at the News-Gazette in Champaign on Saturday, August 6, 2022.

MADALYN BOOKER

Sullivan girls’ swimming and diving

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Lilly King.

➜ Her favorite team is ... Sullivan Blue Dolphins.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Olympics.

➜ Her favorite sport besides swimming is ... track and field.

faces of fall--burkhalter
Chloe Burkhalter, SJ-O, during the Faces of Fall 2022 shoot at the News-Gazette in Champaign on Saturday, August 6, 2022.

CHLOE BURKHALTER

St. Joseph-Ogden girls’ cross-country

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Javier Sotomayor.

➜ Her favorite team is ... the Chicago Cubs.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... a Blackhawks-Blues game.

➜ Her favorite sport besides cross-country is ... soccer.

faces of fall--ellis
Lexi Ellis, Danville, during the Faces of Fall 2022 shoot at the News-Gazette in Champaign on Saturday, August 6, 2022.

LEXI ELLIS

Danville girls’ tennis

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Roger Federer.

➜ Her favorite team is ... Illinois men’s basketball.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... Wimbledon.

➜ Her favorite sport besides tennis is ... soccer.

faces of fall--prisecaru
Ali Prisecaru, Chrisman/Georgetown-Ridge Farm, during the Faces of Fall 2022 shoot at the News-Gazette in Champaign on Saturday, August 6, 2022.

ALI PRISECARU

Chrisman/G-RF girls’ cross-country

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Leah Phipps.

➜ Her favorite team is ... Chrisman.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... a curling match.

➜ Her favorite sport besides cross-country is ... tennis.

