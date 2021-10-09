CAROLINE BOGEN
Schlarman girls’ tennis
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Anaya Peoples.
➜ Her favorite team is ... the New England Patriots.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Super Bowl.
➜ Her favorite sport besides tennis is ... volleyball.
JACOB DUZAN
Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond boys’ cross-country
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Layton Hall.
➜ His favorite team is ... ALAH.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Olympics.
➜ His favorite sport besides cross-country is ... track and field.
GENTRY HOWARD
Georgetown-Ridge Farm volleyball
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Trinity Collins.
➜ Her favorite team is ... Alabama football.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Olympics.
➜ Her favorite sport besides volleyball is ... softball.
McKENNA ROBINSON
Cerro Gordo/Bement volleyball
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Anthony Rizzo.
➜ Her favorite team is ... the Chicago Cubs.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Super Bowl.
➜ Her favorite sport besides volleyball is ... softball.