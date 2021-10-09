Listen to this article

CAROLINE BOGEN

Schlarman girls’ tennis

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Anaya Peoples.

➜ Her favorite team is ... the New England Patriots.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Super Bowl.

➜ Her favorite sport besides tennis is ... volleyball.

JACOB DUZAN

Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond boys’ cross-country

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Layton Hall.

➜ His favorite team is ... ALAH.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Olympics.

➜ His favorite sport besides cross-country is ... track and field.

GENTRY HOWARD

Georgetown-Ridge Farm volleyball

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Trinity Collins.

➜ Her favorite team is ... Alabama football.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Olympics.

➜ Her favorite sport besides volleyball is ... softball.

McKENNA ROBINSON

Cerro Gordo/Bement volleyball

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Anthony Rizzo.

➜ Her favorite team is ... the Chicago Cubs.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Super Bowl.

➜ Her favorite sport besides volleyball is ... softball.

College/Prep Sports Reporter

Colin Likas covers Illinois football and high school sports at The News-Gazette. His email is clikas@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@clikasNG).

