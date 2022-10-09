faces of fall--bachert
Brendan Bachert, Unity, Faces of Fall 2022 shoot at the News-Gazette in Champaign on Saturday, August 6, 2022.

BRENDAN BACHERT

Unity boys’ soccer

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Stephen Curry.

➜ His favorite team is ... the Chicago Bears.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Super Bowl.

➜ His favorite sport besides soccer is ... basketball.

From left, Paxton-Buckley-Loda seniors O’Quinn Gerdes, Kayden Snelling and Kendall Swanson have their sights set on another successful season with the Panthers

O’QUINN GERDES

Paxton-Buckley-Loda football

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Julio Jones.

➜ His favorite team is ... the Golden State Warriors.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the NBA Finals.

➜ His favorite sport besides football is ... basketball.

Dillon Hemker, Schlarman

DILLON HEMKER

Schlarman football

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Aaron Rodgers.

➜ His favorite team is ... the St. Louis Cardinals.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... a baseball game at Busch Stadium.

➜ His favorite sport besides football is ... baseball.

Celbee Johnson, Ridgeview, during the Faces of Fall 2022 shoot at the News-Gazette in Champaign on Saturday, August 6, 2022.

CELBEE JOHNSON

Ridgeview volleyball

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Mica Allison.

➜ Her favorite team is ... the Chicago Cubs.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... a basketball game.

➜ Her favorite sport besides volleyball is ... basketball.

Lillian Montgomery, Heritage, during the Faces of Fall 2022 shoot at the News-Gazette in Champaign on Saturday, August 6, 2022.

LILLIAN MONTGOMERY

Heritage girls’ cross-country

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Allyson Felix.

➜ Her favorite team is ... U.S. women’s soccer.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Summer Olympics.

➜ Her favorite sport besides cross-country is ... volleyball.

Kambyl Stipes, STM, during the Faces of Fall 2022 shoot at the News-Gazette in Champaign on Saturday, August 6, 2022.

KAMBYL STIPES

St. Thomas More girls’ tennis

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Serena Williams.

➜ Her favorite team is ... Illinois tennis.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the U.S. Open.

➜ Her favorite sport besides tennis is ... cheer.

Sandhya Subbiah, Centennial, during the Faces of Fall 2022 shoot at the News-Gazette in Champaign on Saturday, August 6, 2022.

SANDHYA SUBBIAH

Centennial girls’ tennis

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Anett Kontaveit.

➜ Her favorite team is ... Japan men’s volleyball.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... Wimbledon.

➜ Her favorite sport besides tennis is ... volleyball.

Nick Tjahjadi, Mahomet-Seymour, during the Faces of Fall 2022 shoot at the News-Gazette in Champaign on Saturday, August 6, 2022.

NICK TJAHJADI

Mahomet-Seymour boys’ soccer

➜ His favorite athlete is ... N’Golo Kante.

➜ His favorite team is ... Chelsea F.C.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... a Champions League final.

➜ His favorite sport besides soccer is ... tennis.

Candace Wilund, Champaign Central, during the Faces of Fall 2022 shoot at the News-Gazette in Champaign on Saturday, August 6, 2022.

CANDACE WILUND

Champaign Central girls’ tennis

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Serena Williams.

➜ Her favorite team is ... the Chicago Cubs.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... Serena Williams’ last match.

➜ Her favorite sport besides tennis is ... volleyball.

