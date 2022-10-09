BRENDAN BACHERT
Unity boys’ soccer
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Stephen Curry.
➜ His favorite team is ... the Chicago Bears.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Super Bowl.
➜ His favorite sport besides soccer is ... basketball.
O’QUINN GERDES
Paxton-Buckley-Loda football
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Julio Jones.
➜ His favorite team is ... the Golden State Warriors.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the NBA Finals.
➜ His favorite sport besides football is ... basketball.
DILLON HEMKER
Schlarman football
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Aaron Rodgers.
➜ His favorite team is ... the St. Louis Cardinals.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... a baseball game at Busch Stadium.
➜ His favorite sport besides football is ... baseball.
CELBEE JOHNSON
Ridgeview volleyball
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Mica Allison.
➜ Her favorite team is ... the Chicago Cubs.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... a basketball game.
➜ Her favorite sport besides volleyball is ... basketball.
LILLIAN MONTGOMERY
Heritage girls’ cross-country
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Allyson Felix.
➜ Her favorite team is ... U.S. women’s soccer.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Summer Olympics.
➜ Her favorite sport besides cross-country is ... volleyball.
KAMBYL STIPES
St. Thomas More girls’ tennis
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Serena Williams.
➜ Her favorite team is ... Illinois tennis.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the U.S. Open.
➜ Her favorite sport besides tennis is ... cheer.
SANDHYA SUBBIAH
Centennial girls’ tennis
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Anett Kontaveit.
➜ Her favorite team is ... Japan men’s volleyball.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... Wimbledon.
➜ Her favorite sport besides tennis is ... volleyball.
NICK TJAHJADI
Mahomet-Seymour boys’ soccer
➜ His favorite athlete is ... N’Golo Kante.
➜ His favorite team is ... Chelsea F.C.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... a Champions League final.
➜ His favorite sport besides soccer is ... tennis.
CANDACE WILUND
Champaign Central girls’ tennis
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Serena Williams.
➜ Her favorite team is ... the Chicago Cubs.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... Serena Williams’ last match.
➜ Her favorite sport besides tennis is ... volleyball.