NATHANIEL GNADEN

Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin footballHis favorite athlete is ...

  • C.J. Red.

His favorite team is ...

  • BHRA.

If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ...

  • the NCAA wrestling tournament.

His favorite sport besides football is ...

  • wrestling.

TASHAY JACKSON-ROPER

Rantoul volleyballHer favorite athlete is ...

  • Cameron Brink.

Her favorite team is ...

  • UConn women’s basketball.

If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ...

  • a professional baseball game.

Her favorite sport besides volleyball is ...

  • basketball.

ANNA RAUGUTH

Tuscola volleyballHer favorite athlete is ...

  • Marley Good.

Her favorite team is ... t

  • he St. Louis Cardinals.

If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ...

  • the Olympics.

Her favorite sport besides volleyball is ...

  • ping pong.

BRUCE TANG

Uni High boys’ cross-countryHis favorite athlete is ...

  • Michael Andrew.

His favorite team is ...

  • the Chicago Bulls.

If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ...

  • the Olympic swimming trials.

His favorite sport besides cross-country is ... swimming.

College/Prep Sports Reporter

Colin Likas covers Illinois football and high school sports at The News-Gazette. His email is clikas@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@clikasNG).

Trending Videos