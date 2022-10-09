NATHANIEL GNADEN
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin footballHis favorite athlete is ...
- C.J. Red.
His favorite team is ...
- BHRA.
If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ...
- the NCAA wrestling tournament.
His favorite sport besides football is ...
- wrestling.
TASHAY JACKSON-ROPER
Rantoul volleyballHer favorite athlete is ...
- Cameron Brink.
Her favorite team is ...
- UConn women’s basketball.
If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ...
- a professional baseball game.
Her favorite sport besides volleyball is ...
- basketball.
ANNA RAUGUTH
Tuscola volleyballHer favorite athlete is ...
- Marley Good.
Her favorite team is ... t
- he St. Louis Cardinals.
If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ...
- the Olympics.
Her favorite sport besides volleyball is ...
- ping pong.
BRUCE TANG
Uni High boys’ cross-countryHis favorite athlete is ...
- Michael Andrew.
His favorite team is ...
- the Chicago Bulls.
If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ...
- the Olympic swimming trials.
His favorite sport besides cross-country is ... swimming.