CHRISTOPHER ATWATER

Tuscola boys’ golf

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Brian Urlacher.

➜ His favorite team is ... the Chicago Bears.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... a football game.

➜ His favorite sport besides golf is ... baseball.

SABRINA BABCOCK

Urbana girls’ golf

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... a volleyball match.

➜ Her favorite sport besides golf is ... volleyball.

JORDYN GOSS

Rantoul/Paxton-Buckley-Loda girls’ golf

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Mackenzie Swan.

➜ Her favorite team is ... the Chicago Bulls.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Olympics.

➜ Her favorite sport besides golf is ... basketball.

BRAYDEN KETCHUM

Watseka boys’ golf

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Javy Baez.

➜ His favorite team is ... the Chicago Cubs.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... a World Series Game 7.

➜ His favorite sport besides golf is ... baseball.

College/Prep Sports Reporter

Colin Likas covers Illinois football and high school sports at The News-Gazette. His email is clikas@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@clikasNG).

Trending Videos