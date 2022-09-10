faces of fall--harwood
Payton Harwood, Milford/Cissna Park the Faces of Fall 2022 shoot at the News-Gazette in Champaign on Saturday, August 6, 2022.

PAYTON HARWOOD

Milford boys’ golf

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Michael Jordan.

➜ His favorite team is ... the Chicago Cubs.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the World Series.

➜ His favorite sport besides golf is ... baseball.

faces of fall--high
Mason High, BHRA, during the Faces of Fall 2022 shoot at the News-Gazette in Champaign on Saturday, August 6, 2022.

MASON HIGH

BHRA boys’ soccer

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Stephen Curry.

➜ His favorite team is ... the Chicago Cubs.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Super Bowl.

➜ His favorite sport besides soccer is ... baseball.

faces of fall--mcbride
Garyson McBride, Westville, Faces of Fall 2022 shoot at the News-Gazette in Champaign on Saturday, August 6, 2022.

GARYSON McBRIDE

Westville boys’ golf

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Nick Suriano.

➜ His favorite team is ... the Tampa Bay Rays.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... a hockey game.

➜ His favorite sport besides golf is ... wrestling.

faces of fall--minion
Chase Minion, Fisher, during the Faces of Fall 2022 shoot at the News-Gazette in Champaign on Saturday, August 6, 2022.

CHASE MINION

Fisher/GCMS boys’ soccer

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Floyd Mayweather.

➜ His favorite team is ... the Los Angeles Dodgers.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... Olympic high diving.

➜ His favorite sport besides soccer is ... water polo.

College/Prep Sports Reporter

Colin Likas covers Illinois football and high school sports at The News-Gazette. His email is clikas@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@clikasNG).

