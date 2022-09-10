PAYTON HARWOOD
Milford boys’ golf
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Michael Jordan.
➜ His favorite team is ... the Chicago Cubs.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the World Series.
➜ His favorite sport besides golf is ... baseball.
MASON HIGH
BHRA boys’ soccer
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Stephen Curry.
➜ His favorite team is ... the Chicago Cubs.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Super Bowl.
➜ His favorite sport besides soccer is ... baseball.
GARYSON McBRIDE
Westville boys’ golf
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Nick Suriano.
➜ His favorite team is ... the Tampa Bay Rays.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... a hockey game.
➜ His favorite sport besides golf is ... wrestling.
CHASE MINION
Fisher/GCMS boys’ soccer
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Floyd Mayweather.
➜ His favorite team is ... the Los Angeles Dodgers.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... Olympic high diving.
➜ His favorite sport besides soccer is ... water polo.