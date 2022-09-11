faces of fall--borbely
Buy Now

Ava Borbely,Champaign Central , during the Faces of Fall 2022 shoot at the News-Gazette in Champaign on Saturday, August 6, 2022.

AVA BORBELY

Champaign Central volleyball

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Simone Biles.

➜ Her favorite team is ... the Chicago Bulls.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Olympics.

➜ Her favorite sport besides volleyball is ... pickleball.

faces of fall--condill
Buy Now

Charley Condill, ALAH, during the Faces of Fall 2022 shoot at the News-Gazette in Champaign on Saturday, August 6, 2022.

CHARLEY CONDILL

Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond volleyball

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Makenzie Brown.

➜ Her favorite team is ... the Chicago Cubs.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Women’s College World Series.

➜ Her favorite sport besides volleyball is ... softball.

faces of fall--grant
Buy Now

Bryson Grant, IW, during the Faces of Fall 2022 shoot at the News-Gazette in Champaign on Saturday, August 6, 2022.

BRYSON GRANT

Iroquois West boys’ cross-country

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Roger Bannister.

➜ His favorite team is ... the Chicago Bulls.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Olympics.

➜ His favorite sport besides cross-country is ... track and field.

faces of fall--grotelueschen
Buy Now

Hayden Grotelueschen, Mahomet-Seymour, during the Faces of Fall 2022 shoot at the News-Gazette in Champaign on Saturday, August 6, 2022.

HAYDEN GROTELUESCHEN

Mahomet-Seymour boys’ cross-country

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Craig Virgin.

➜ His favorite team is ... Illinois men’s basketball.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... a college basketball game.

➜ His favorite sport besides cross-country is ... soccer.

faces of fall--mcclain
Buy Now

Parker McClain, Urbana, Faces of Fall 2022 shoot at the News-Gazette in Champaign on Saturday, August 6, 2022.

PARKER McCLAIN

Urbana boys’ golf

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Tiago Chiaramonte.

➜ His favorite team is ... the Chicago Bears.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Super Bowl.

➜ His favorite sport besides golf is ... tennis.

faces of fall--mcdermott
Buy Now

Katie McDermott, SJ-O, during the Faces of Fall 2022 shoot at the News-Gazette in Champaign on Saturday, August 6, 2022.

KATIE McDERMOTT

St. Joseph-Ogden girls’ tennis

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Serena Williams.

➜ Her favorite team is ... the Los Angeles Dodgers.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... a Dodgers game.

➜ Her favorite sport besides tennis is ... soccer.

faces of fall--scott
Buy Now

Annika Scott, Centennial, Faces of Fall 2022 shoot at the News-Gazette in Champaign on Saturday, August 6, 2022.

ANNIKA SCOTT

Centennial girls’ swimming and diving

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Katie Ledecky.

➜ Her favorite team is ... Illinois basketball.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Summer Olympics.

➜ Her favorite sport besides swimming is ... soccer.

faces of fall--solorzano
Buy Now

Narciso Solorzano, Watseka, Faces of Fall 2022 shoot at the News-Gazette in Champaign on Saturday, August 6, 2022.

NARCISO SOLORZANO

Watseka boys’ soccer

➜ His favorite athlete is ... LeBron James.

➜ His favorite team is ... the Brooklyn Nets.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... a World Cup final.

➜ His favorite sport besides soccer is ... basketball.

faces of fall--taylor
Buy Now

Dane Taylor, STM, during the Faces of Fall 2022 shoot at the News-Gazette in Champaign on Saturday, August 6, 2022.

DANE TAYLOR

St. Thomas More boys’ soccer

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Kobe Bryant.

➜ His favorite team is ... Illinois basketball.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... a World Cup final.

➜ His favorite sport besides soccer is ... powerlifting.

College/Prep Sports Reporter

Colin Likas covers Illinois football and high school sports at The News-Gazette. His email is clikas@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@clikasNG).

Trending Videos