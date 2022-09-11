AVA BORBELY
Champaign Central volleyball
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Simone Biles.
➜ Her favorite team is ... the Chicago Bulls.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Olympics.
➜ Her favorite sport besides volleyball is ... pickleball.
CHARLEY CONDILL
Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond volleyball
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Makenzie Brown.
➜ Her favorite team is ... the Chicago Cubs.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Women’s College World Series.
➜ Her favorite sport besides volleyball is ... softball.
BRYSON GRANT
Iroquois West boys’ cross-country
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Roger Bannister.
➜ His favorite team is ... the Chicago Bulls.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Olympics.
➜ His favorite sport besides cross-country is ... track and field.
HAYDEN GROTELUESCHEN
Mahomet-Seymour boys’ cross-country
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Craig Virgin.
➜ His favorite team is ... Illinois men’s basketball.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... a college basketball game.
➜ His favorite sport besides cross-country is ... soccer.
PARKER McCLAIN
Urbana boys’ golf
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Tiago Chiaramonte.
➜ His favorite team is ... the Chicago Bears.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Super Bowl.
➜ His favorite sport besides golf is ... tennis.
KATIE McDERMOTT
St. Joseph-Ogden girls’ tennis
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Serena Williams.
➜ Her favorite team is ... the Los Angeles Dodgers.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... a Dodgers game.
➜ Her favorite sport besides tennis is ... soccer.
ANNIKA SCOTT
Centennial girls’ swimming and diving
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Katie Ledecky.
➜ Her favorite team is ... Illinois basketball.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Summer Olympics.
➜ Her favorite sport besides swimming is ... soccer.
NARCISO SOLORZANO
Watseka boys’ soccer
➜ His favorite athlete is ... LeBron James.
➜ His favorite team is ... the Brooklyn Nets.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... a World Cup final.
➜ His favorite sport besides soccer is ... basketball.
DANE TAYLOR
St. Thomas More boys’ soccer
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Kobe Bryant.
➜ His favorite team is ... Illinois basketball.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... a World Cup final.
➜ His favorite sport besides soccer is ... powerlifting.