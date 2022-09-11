ALEXANDRIA BROWN

Villa Grove volleyball

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Heather VonLanken.

➜ Her favorite team is ... Alabama softball.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Women’s College World Series.

➜ Her favorite sport besides volleyball is ... softball.

CHRIS BROWN

Schlarman boys’ soccer

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Michael Jordan.

➜ His favorite team is ... the Denver Broncos.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... a baseball game.

➜ His favorite sport besides soccer is ... baseball.

ALAYNA SCHULTZ

Monticello volleyball

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Nico Hoerner.

➜ Her favorite team is ... the Chicago Cubs.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the World Series.

➜ Her favorite sport besides volleyball is ... track and field.

ARAYA STACK

Paxton-Buckley-Loda volleyball

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Javy Baez.

➜ Her favorite team is ... the Chicago Bears.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Olympics.

➜ Her favorite sport besides volleyball is ... softball.

