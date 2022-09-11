ALEXANDRIA BROWN
Villa Grove volleyball
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Heather VonLanken.
➜ Her favorite team is ... Alabama softball.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Women’s College World Series.
➜ Her favorite sport besides volleyball is ... softball.
CHRIS BROWN
Schlarman boys’ soccer
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Michael Jordan.
➜ His favorite team is ... the Denver Broncos.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... a baseball game.
➜ His favorite sport besides soccer is ... baseball.
ALAYNA SCHULTZ
Monticello volleyball
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Nico Hoerner.
➜ Her favorite team is ... the Chicago Cubs.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the World Series.
➜ Her favorite sport besides volleyball is ... track and field.
ARAYA STACK
Paxton-Buckley-Loda volleyball
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Javy Baez.
➜ Her favorite team is ... the Chicago Bears.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Olympics.
➜ Her favorite sport besides volleyball is ... softball.