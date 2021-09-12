Listen to this article

MADDUX CARTER

St. Joseph-Ogden boys’ golf

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Ronald Acuna Jr.

➜ His favorite team is ... the Chicago Cubs.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the World Series.

➜ His favorite sport besides golf is ... baseball.

EMMALEAH MARSHINO

Milford volleyball

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Gabby Wessels.

➜ Her favorite team is ... the Chicago Cubs.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... Olympic volleyball.

➜ Her favorite sport besides volleyball is ... softball.

CARLY MUTCHMORE

Paxton-Buckley-Loda volleyball

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Trixie Johnson.

➜ Her favorite team is ... the Fighting Illini.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Super Bowl.

➜ Her favorite sport besides volleyball is ... softball.

CARLIE THOMPSON

Oakwood/Salt Fork soccer

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Alex Morgan.

➜ Her favorite team is ... the St. Louis Cardinals.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... an NBA game.

➜ Her favorite sport besides soccer is ... track and field.

College/Prep Sports Reporter

Colin Likas covers Illinois football and high school sports at The News-Gazette. His email is clikas@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@clikasNG).

Trending Videos