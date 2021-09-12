MADDUX CARTER
St. Joseph-Ogden boys’ golf
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Ronald Acuna Jr.
➜ His favorite team is ... the Chicago Cubs.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the World Series.
➜ His favorite sport besides golf is ... baseball.
EMMALEAH MARSHINO
Milford volleyball
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Gabby Wessels.
➜ Her favorite team is ... the Chicago Cubs.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... Olympic volleyball.
➜ Her favorite sport besides volleyball is ... softball.
CARLY MUTCHMORE
Paxton-Buckley-Loda volleyball
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Trixie Johnson.
➜ Her favorite team is ... the Fighting Illini.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Super Bowl.
➜ Her favorite sport besides volleyball is ... softball.
CARLIE THOMPSON
Oakwood/Salt Fork soccer
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Alex Morgan.
➜ Her favorite team is ... the St. Louis Cardinals.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... an NBA game.
➜ Her favorite sport besides soccer is ... track and field.