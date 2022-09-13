WILLIAM ARANA
Urbana boys’ soccer
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Lionel Messi.
➜ His favorite team is ... F.C. Barcelona.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... a soccer match with Lionel Messi.
➜ His favorite sport besides soccer is ... basketball.
CHARLIE CEKANDER
Champaign Central boys’ golf
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Rory McIlroy.
➜ His favorite team is ... Illinois basketball.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Masters.
➜ His favorite sport besides golf is ... basketball.
AMANDA DASHER
Monticello girls’ golf
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Lexi Thompson.
➜ Her favorite team is ... the Chicago White Sox.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... an MLB game.
➜ Her favorite sport besides golf is ... softball.
CLAIRE KENNEDY
St. Thomas More volleyball
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Brandi Donnelly.
➜ Her favorite team is ... the Chicago Cubs.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... Olympic gymnastics.
➜ Her favorite sport besides volleyball is ... tennis.