WILLIAM ARANA

Urbana boys’ soccer

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Lionel Messi.

➜ His favorite team is ... F.C. Barcelona.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... a soccer match with Lionel Messi.

➜ His favorite sport besides soccer is ... basketball.

CHARLIE CEKANDER

Champaign Central boys’ golf

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Rory McIlroy.

➜ His favorite team is ... Illinois basketball.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Masters.

➜ His favorite sport besides golf is ... basketball.

AMANDA DASHER

Monticello girls’ golf

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Lexi Thompson.

➜ Her favorite team is ... the Chicago White Sox.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... an MLB game.

➜ Her favorite sport besides golf is ... softball.

CLAIRE KENNEDY

St. Thomas More volleyball

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Brandi Donnelly.

➜ Her favorite team is ... the Chicago Cubs.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... Olympic gymnastics.

➜ Her favorite sport besides volleyball is ... tennis.

College/Prep Sports Reporter

Colin Likas covers Illinois football and high school sports at The News-Gazette. His email is clikas@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@clikasNG).

Trending Videos