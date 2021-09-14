Listen to this article
hari pc

Alexandria Hari, Prairie Central, Faces of Fall photo shoot at the News-Gazette on Saturday, August 21, 2021.

ALEXANDRIA HARI

Prairie Central volleyball

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Kris Bryant.

➜ Her favorite team is ... the Chicago Cubs.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... a Cubs game.

➜ Her favorite sport besides volleyball is ... softball.

kelley stm

Nora Kelley, St. Thomas More, Faces of Fall photo shoot at the News-Gazette on Saturday, August 21, 2021.

NORA KELLEY

St. Thomas More girls’ tennis

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Katie Ledecky.

➜ Her favorite team is ... STM girls’ tennis.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the World Cup.

➜ Her favorite sport besides tennis is ... badminton.

newman rant

Joshua Newman, Rantoul, Faces of Fall photo shoot at the News-Gazette on Saturday, August 21, 2021.

JOSHUA NEWMAN

Rantoul boys’ cross-country

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Kobe Bryant.

➜ His favorite team is ... the Toronto Raptors.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Olympics.

➜ His favorite sport besides cross-country is ... track and field.

provost schlar

Deuce Provost, Schlarman, Faces of Fall photo shoot at the News-Gazette on Saturday, August 21, 2021.

DEUCE PROVOST

Schlarman boys’ golf

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Jordan Spieth.

➜ His favorite team is ... the Chicago Cubs.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Masters.

➜ His favorite sport besides golf is ... basketball.

