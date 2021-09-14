ALEXANDRIA HARI
Prairie Central volleyball
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Kris Bryant.
➜ Her favorite team is ... the Chicago Cubs.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... a Cubs game.
➜ Her favorite sport besides volleyball is ... softball.
NORA KELLEY
St. Thomas More girls’ tennis
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Katie Ledecky.
➜ Her favorite team is ... STM girls’ tennis.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the World Cup.
➜ Her favorite sport besides tennis is ... badminton.
JOSHUA NEWMAN
Rantoul boys’ cross-country
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Kobe Bryant.
➜ His favorite team is ... the Toronto Raptors.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Olympics.
➜ His favorite sport besides cross-country is ... track and field.
DEUCE PROVOST
Schlarman boys’ golf
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Jordan Spieth.
➜ His favorite team is ... the Chicago Cubs.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Masters.
➜ His favorite sport besides golf is ... basketball.