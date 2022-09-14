CARLEE CLAUNCH
Le Roy volleyball
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Patrick Ewing.
➜ Her favorite team is ... the St. Louis Cardinals.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Super Bowl.
➜ Her favorite sport besides volleyball is ... pickleball.
KENDALL COOLEY
Salt Fork volleyball
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Alexa Jamison.
➜ Her favorite team is ... the St. Louis Cardinals.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Super Bowl.
➜ Her favorite sport besides volleyball is ... basketball.
JOSIE HOTSINPILLER
Danville girls’ tennis
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Alex Morgan.
➜ Her favorite team is ... U.S. women’s soccer.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... Wimbledon.
➜ Her favorite sport besides tennis is ... soccer.
CASSIDY SHORT
Sullivan volleyball
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Sydney McLaughlin.
➜ Her favorite team is ... the St. Louis Cardinals.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... a Texas-Nebraska volleyball match.
➜ Her favorite sport besides volleyball is ... track and field.