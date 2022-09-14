CARLEE CLAUNCH

Le Roy volleyball

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Patrick Ewing.

➜ Her favorite team is ... the St. Louis Cardinals.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Super Bowl.

➜ Her favorite sport besides volleyball is ... pickleball.

KENDALL COOLEY

Salt Fork volleyball

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Alexa Jamison.

➜ Her favorite team is ... the St. Louis Cardinals.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Super Bowl.

➜ Her favorite sport besides volleyball is ... basketball.

JOSIE HOTSINPILLER

Danville girls’ tennis

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Alex Morgan.

➜ Her favorite team is ... U.S. women’s soccer.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... Wimbledon.

➜ Her favorite sport besides tennis is ... soccer.

CASSIDY SHORT

Sullivan volleyball

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Sydney McLaughlin.

➜ Her favorite team is ... the St. Louis Cardinals.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... a Texas-Nebraska volleyball match.

➜ Her favorite sport besides volleyball is ... track and field.

