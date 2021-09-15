Listen to this article

MARLEY GOOD

Tuscola girls’ golfHer favorite athlete is ...

  • Yadier Molina.

Her favorite team is ...

  • the St. Louis Cardinals.

If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ...

  • Olympic gymnastics.

Her favorite sport besides golf is ...

  • softball.

ZHAOHAN SUN

Uni High boys’ cross-countryHis favorite athlete is ...

  • Usain Bolt.

His favorite team is ...

  • the Chicago Bulls.

If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ...

  • a professional curling match.

His favorite sport besides cross-country is ...

  • ping-pong.

HUNTER WANTLAND

Salt Fork boys’ golfHis favorite athlete is ...

  • Davis Canady.

His favorite team is ...

  • the Chicago Cubs.

If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ...

  • a Salt Fork football game.

His favorite sport besides golf is ...

  • baseball.

ADDISYN WILSON

Villa Grove girls’ golfHer favorite athlete is ...

  • Simone Biles.

Her favorite team is ...

  • the Chicago Cubs.

If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ...

  • the Super Bowl.

Her favorite sport besides golf is ... volleyball.

Colin Likas covers Illinois football and high school sports at The News-Gazette. His email is clikas@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@clikasNG).

