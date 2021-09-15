MARLEY GOOD
Tuscola girls’ golfHer favorite athlete is ...
- Yadier Molina.
Her favorite team is ...
- the St. Louis Cardinals.
If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ...
- Olympic gymnastics.
Her favorite sport besides golf is ...
- softball.
ZHAOHAN SUN
Uni High boys’ cross-countryHis favorite athlete is ...
- Usain Bolt.
His favorite team is ...
- the Chicago Bulls.
If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ...
- a professional curling match.
His favorite sport besides cross-country is ...
- ping-pong.
HUNTER WANTLAND
Salt Fork boys’ golfHis favorite athlete is ...
- Davis Canady.
His favorite team is ...
- the Chicago Cubs.
If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ...
- a Salt Fork football game.
His favorite sport besides golf is ...
- baseball.
ADDISYN WILSON
Villa Grove girls’ golfHer favorite athlete is ...
- Simone Biles.
Her favorite team is ...
- the Chicago Cubs.
If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ...
- the Super Bowl.
Her favorite sport besides golf is ... volleyball.