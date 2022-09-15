KAYTLYN BAKER

St. Joseph-Ogden girls’ cross-countryHer favorite athlete is ...

  • Sydney McLaughlin.

Her favorite team is ...

  • the Chicago Cubs.

If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ...

  • the Olympics.

Her favorite sport besides cross-country is ...

  • basketball.

ALYSSA CLARK

Iroquois West volleyballHer favorite athlete is ...

  • Gabriela Guimaraes.

Her favorite team is ...

  • the Nebraska Cornhuskers.

If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ...

  • the Olympics.

Her favorite sport besides volleyball is ...

  • basketball.

HUDSON COADY

Urbana boys’ cross-countryHis favorite athlete is ...

  • Giannis Antetokounmpo.

His favorite team is ...

  • the Chicago Bears.

If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ...

  • a Champions League final.

His favorite sport besides cross-country is ...

  • basketball.

ADDIE WILSON

Villa Grove girls’ golfHer favorite athlete is ...

  • Heath Wilson.

Her favorite team is ...

  • Villa Grove.

If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ...

  • the Super Bowl.

Her favorite sport besides golf is ... softball.

College/Prep Sports Reporter

Colin Likas covers Illinois football and high school sports at The News-Gazette. His email is clikas@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@clikasNG).

