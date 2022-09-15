KAYTLYN BAKER
St. Joseph-Ogden girls’ cross-countryHer favorite athlete is ...
- Sydney McLaughlin.
Her favorite team is ...
- the Chicago Cubs.
If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ...
- the Olympics.
Her favorite sport besides cross-country is ...
- basketball.
ALYSSA CLARK
Iroquois West volleyballHer favorite athlete is ...
- Gabriela Guimaraes.
Her favorite team is ...
- the Nebraska Cornhuskers.
If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ...
- the Olympics.
Her favorite sport besides volleyball is ...
- basketball.
HUDSON COADY
Urbana boys’ cross-countryHis favorite athlete is ...
- Giannis Antetokounmpo.
His favorite team is ...
- the Chicago Bears.
If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ...
- a Champions League final.
His favorite sport besides cross-country is ...
- basketball.
ADDIE WILSON
Villa Grove girls’ golfHer favorite athlete is ...
- Heath Wilson.
Her favorite team is ...
- Villa Grove.
If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ...
- the Super Bowl.
Her favorite sport besides golf is ... softball.