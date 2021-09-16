Listen to this article

THOMAS CLER

Unity boys’ cross-countryHis favorite athlete is ...

  • Bo Jackson.

His favorite team is ...

  • the St. Louis Cardinals.

If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ...

  • the World Series.

His favorite sport besides cross-country is ...

  • baseball.

CAITLIN CORZINE

Watseka girls’ golfHer favorite athlete is ...

  • Simone Biles.

Her favorite team is ...

  • the St. Louis Cardinals.

If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ...

  • the Winter Olympics.

Her favorite sport besides golf is ...

  • softball.

LANDRY HALL

Sullivan volleyballHer favorite athlete is ...

  • Kerri Walsh Jennings.

Her favorite team is ...

  • the Chicago Cubs.

If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ...

  • a Stanford-Nebraska volleyball match.

Her favorite sport besides volleyball is ...

  • club volleyball.

PARKER McCLAIN

Urbana boys’ golfHis favorite athlete is ...

  • DJ Norman.

His favorite team is ...

  • the Chicago Bears.

If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ...

  • the Super Bowl.

His favorite sport besides golf is ... tennis.

