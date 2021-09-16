THOMAS CLER
Unity boys’ cross-countryHis favorite athlete is ...
- Bo Jackson.
His favorite team is ...
- the St. Louis Cardinals.
If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ...
- the World Series.
His favorite sport besides cross-country is ...
- baseball.
CAITLIN CORZINE
Watseka girls’ golfHer favorite athlete is ...
- Simone Biles.
Her favorite team is ...
- the St. Louis Cardinals.
If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ...
- the Winter Olympics.
Her favorite sport besides golf is ...
- softball.
LANDRY HALL
Sullivan volleyballHer favorite athlete is ...
- Kerri Walsh Jennings.
Her favorite team is ...
- the Chicago Cubs.
If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ...
- a Stanford-Nebraska volleyball match.
Her favorite sport besides volleyball is ...
- club volleyball.
PARKER McCLAIN
Urbana boys’ golfHis favorite athlete is ...
- DJ Norman.
His favorite team is ...
- the Chicago Bears.
If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ...
- the Super Bowl.
His favorite sport besides golf is ... tennis.