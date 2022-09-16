ZEUS BRUNDAGE

Rantoul football

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Cooper Kupp.

➜ His favorite team is ... the New England Patriots.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... a tennis match.

➜ His favorite sport besides football is ... basketball.

MICHAEL GAUNA

Arcola football

➜ His favorite athlete is ... DeMar DeRozan.

➜ His favorite team is ... the Chicago Bulls.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the World Cup.

➜ His favorite sport besides football is ... soccer.

JACAI MERRIWEATHER

Centennial football

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Kevin Durant.

➜ His favorite team is ... the San Francisco 49ers.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... a 49ers game.

➜ His favorite sport besides football is ... basketball.

ZAVIER NEILL

Champaign Central football

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Jordan Burroughs.

➜ His favorite team is ... Champaign Central.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Olympics.

➜ His favorite sport besides football is ... wrestling.

College/Prep Sports Reporter

Colin Likas covers Illinois football and high school sports at The News-Gazette. His email is clikas@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@clikasNG).

