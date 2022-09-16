ZEUS BRUNDAGE
Rantoul football
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Cooper Kupp.
➜ His favorite team is ... the New England Patriots.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... a tennis match.
➜ His favorite sport besides football is ... basketball.
MICHAEL GAUNA
Arcola football
➜ His favorite athlete is ... DeMar DeRozan.
➜ His favorite team is ... the Chicago Bulls.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the World Cup.
➜ His favorite sport besides football is ... soccer.
JACAI MERRIWEATHER
Centennial football
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Kevin Durant.
➜ His favorite team is ... the San Francisco 49ers.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... a 49ers game.
➜ His favorite sport besides football is ... basketball.
ZAVIER NEILL
Champaign Central football
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Jordan Burroughs.
➜ His favorite team is ... Champaign Central.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Olympics.
➜ His favorite sport besides football is ... wrestling.