SHAUGHN McGUIRE

Fisher boys’ golf

His favorite athlete is ... Russell Wilson.

His favorite team is ... the Seattle Seahawks.

If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... a PGA Tour event.

His favorite sport besides golf is ... soccer.

REESE PHILLIPS

Champaign Central girls’ golf

Her favorite athlete is ... Tiger Woods.

Her favorite team is ... the Los Angeles Lakers.

If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the March Madness championship.

Her favorite sport besides golf is ... basketball.

DESTINY THOMAS

Iroquois West girls’ golf

Her favorite athlete is ... Nathan Chen.

Her favorite team is ... the Chicago Cubs.

If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the World Series.

Her favorite sport besides golf is ... basketball.

ELIJAH WILKERSON

Centennial boys’ golf

His favorite athlete is ... Rory McIlroy.

His favorite team is ... the Washington Wizards.

If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... an All-Star Game.

His favorite sport besides golf is ... basketball.

