SCARLETT HOWARD
Villa Grove girls’ cross-country
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce.
➜ Her favorite team is ... Illinois basketball.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Summer Olympics.
➜ Her favorite sport besides cross-country is ... track and field.
KARA MATHIAS
Uni High girls’ cross-country
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Emma Coburn.
➜ Her favorite team is ... the Chicago Cubs.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Olympics.
➜ Her favorite sport besides cross-country is ... track and field.
ELENA NEWELL
Watseka volleyball
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Dana Rettke.
➜ Her favorite team is ... Purdue volleyball.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the World Series.
➜ Her favorite sport besides volleyball is ... basketball.
RILEY RIES
Centennial volleyball
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Jacqueline Quade.
➜ Her favorite team is ... Parkland.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... a football game.
➜ Her favorite sport besides volleyball is ... basketball.