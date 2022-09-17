faces of fall--howard
Buy Now

Scarlett Howard, Villa Grove, Faces of Fall 2022 shoot at the News-Gazette in Champaign on Saturday, August 6, 2022.

SCARLETT HOWARD

Villa Grove girls’ cross-country

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce.

➜ Her favorite team is ... Illinois basketball.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Summer Olympics.

➜ Her favorite sport besides cross-country is ... track and field.

faces of fall--mathias
Buy Now

Kara Mathias, UNI, Faces of Fall 2022 shoot at the News-Gazette in Champaign on Saturday, August 6, 2022.

KARA MATHIAS

Uni High girls’ cross-country

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Emma Coburn.

➜ Her favorite team is ... the Chicago Cubs.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Olympics.

➜ Her favorite sport besides cross-country is ... track and field.

faces of fall--newell
Buy Now

Elena Newell, Watseka, Faces of Fall 2022 shoot at the News-Gazette in Champaign on Saturday, August 6, 2022.

ELENA NEWELL

Watseka volleyball

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Dana Rettke.

➜ Her favorite team is ... Purdue volleyball.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the World Series.

➜ Her favorite sport besides volleyball is ... basketball.

faces of fall--ries
Buy Now

Riley Ries, Centennial, during the Faces of Fall 2022 shoot at the News-Gazette in Champaign on Saturday, August 6, 2022.

RILEY RIES

Centennial volleyball

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Jacqueline Quade.

➜ Her favorite team is ... Parkland.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... a football game.

➜ Her favorite sport besides volleyball is ... basketball.

College/Prep Sports Reporter

Colin Likas covers Illinois football and high school sports at The News-Gazette. His email is clikas@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@clikasNG).

Trending Videos