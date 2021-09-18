Listen to this article

GABRIELA DAVIS

Mahomet-Seymour girls’ golf

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Serena Williams.

➜ Her favorite team is ... U.S. women’s soccer.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... a UFC fight.

➜ Her favorite sport besides golf is ... track and field.

MALACHI MANUEL

Monticello boys’ soccer

➜ His favorite athlete is ... LeBron James.

➜ His favorite team is ... the Chicago Cubs.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... a Green Bay Packers game.

➜ His favorite sport besides soccer is ... basketball.

LEIGHTON MEEKER

BHRA boys’ golf

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Javy Baez.

➜ His favorite team is ... the Chicago Cubs.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... a PGA Tour event.

➜ His favorite sport besides golf is ... soccer.

TREVOR SWARTZ

Hoopeston Area boys’ golf

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Payton Armstrong.

➜ His favorite team is ... the Chicago Cubs.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the PGA Championship.

➜ His favorite sport besides golf is ... baseball.

College/Prep Sports Reporter

Colin Likas covers Illinois football and high school sports at The News-Gazette. His email is clikas@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@clikasNG).

Trending Videos