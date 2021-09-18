GABRIELA DAVIS
Mahomet-Seymour girls’ golf
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Serena Williams.
➜ Her favorite team is ... U.S. women’s soccer.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... a UFC fight.
➜ Her favorite sport besides golf is ... track and field.
MALACHI MANUEL
Monticello boys’ soccer
➜ His favorite athlete is ... LeBron James.
➜ His favorite team is ... the Chicago Cubs.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... a Green Bay Packers game.
➜ His favorite sport besides soccer is ... basketball.
LEIGHTON MEEKER
BHRA boys’ golf
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Javy Baez.
➜ His favorite team is ... the Chicago Cubs.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... a PGA Tour event.
➜ His favorite sport besides golf is ... soccer.
TREVOR SWARTZ
Hoopeston Area boys’ golf
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Payton Armstrong.
➜ His favorite team is ... the Chicago Cubs.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the PGA Championship.
➜ His favorite sport besides golf is ... baseball.