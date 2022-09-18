NATALIA ANDINO-GUERRA
St. Thomas More girls’ tennis
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Simone Biles.
➜ Her favorite team is ... Illinois women’s soccer.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... an STM swimming and diving meet.
➜ Her favorite sport besides tennis is ... soccer.
EMMA EDWARDS
ALAH girls’ cross-country
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Joan Benoit Samuelson.
➜ Her favorite team is ... the Denver Broncos.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... a Broncos game at Empower Field.
➜ Her favorite sport besides cross-country is ... track and field.
MACKENZIE HERSCHBERGER
Tuscola girls’ cross-country
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Reggan Smith.
➜ Her favorite team is ... the St. Louis Cardinals.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... a basketball game.
➜ Her favorite sport besides cross-country is ... cheer.
CALLIE JANSEN
Mahomet-Seymour girls’ cross-country
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Billie Jean King.
➜ Her favorite team is ... the St. Louis Cardinals.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Summer Olympics.
➜ Her favorite sport besides cross-country is ... soccer.
CARSON MAROON
St. Joseph-Ogden boys’ cross-country
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Brian Scalabrine.
➜ His favorite team is ... the Green Bay Packers.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Olympics.
➜ His favorite sport besides cross-country is ... basketball.
KATIE MESPLAY
Monticello girls’ swimming and diving
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Missy Franklin.
➜ Her favorite team is ... the St. Louis Cardinals.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Olympics.
➜ Her favorite sport besides swimming is ... golf.
REEF PACOT
Oakwood/Salt Fork boys’ soccer
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Ty Smoot.
➜ His favorite team is ... the Iowa Hawkeyes.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... a wrestling match.
➜ His favorite sport besides soccer is ... wrestling.
KAITLYN SCHWEIGHART
Unity volleyball
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Kara Young.
➜ Her favorite team is ... the St. Louis Cardinals.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Winter Olympics.
➜ Her favorite sport besides volleyball is ... basketball.
TESS URICOECHEA
Urbana girls’ swimming and diving
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Allyson Felix.
➜ Her favorite team is ... the San Francisco Giants.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Olympic Trials.
➜ Her favorite sport besides swimming is ... tennis.