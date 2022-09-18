faces of fall--andino-guerra
Natalia Andino-Guerra, STM, during the Faces of Fall 2022 shoot at the News-Gazette in Champaign on Saturday, August 6, 2022.

NATALIA ANDINO-GUERRA

St. Thomas More girls’ tennis

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Simone Biles.

➜ Her favorite team is ... Illinois women’s soccer.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... an STM swimming and diving meet.

Her favorite sport besides tennis is ... soccer.

faces of fall--edwards
Emma Edwards, ALAH, during the Faces of Fall 2022 shoot at the News-Gazette in Champaign on Saturday, August 6, 2022.

EMMA EDWARDS

ALAH girls’ cross-country

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Joan Benoit Samuelson.

➜ Her favorite team is ... the Denver Broncos.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... a Broncos game at Empower Field.

➜ Her favorite sport besides cross-country is ... track and field.

faces of fall--herschberger
Mackenzie Herschberger, Tuscola, during the Faces of Fall 2022 shoot at the News-Gazette in Champaign on Saturday, August 6, 2022.

MACKENZIE HERSCHBERGER

Tuscola girls’ cross-country

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Reggan Smith.

➜ Her favorite team is ... the St. Louis Cardinals.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... a basketball game.

➜ Her favorite sport besides cross-country is ... cheer.

faces of fall--jansen
Callie Jansen, Mahomet-Seymour, during the Faces of Fall 2022 shoot at the News-Gazette in Champaign on Saturday, August 6, 2022.

CALLIE JANSEN

Mahomet-Seymour girls’ cross-country

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Billie Jean King.

➜ Her favorite team is ... the St. Louis Cardinals.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Summer Olympics.

➜ Her favorite sport besides cross-country is ... soccer.

faces of fall--maroon
Carson Maroon, SJ-O, during the Faces of Fall 2022 shoot at the News-Gazette in Champaign on Saturday, August 6, 2022.

CARSON MAROON

St. Joseph-Ogden boys’ cross-country

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Brian Scalabrine.

➜ His favorite team is ... the Green Bay Packers.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Olympics.

➜ His favorite sport besides cross-country is ... basketball.

faces of fall--mesplay
Katie Mesplay, swim, Monticello, at the Faces of Fall photo shoot at the News-Gazette in Champaign on Saturday, August 13, 2022.

KATIE MESPLAY

Monticello girls’ swimming and diving

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Missy Franklin.

➜ Her favorite team is ... the St. Louis Cardinals.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Olympics.

➜ Her favorite sport besides swimming is ... golf.

faces of fall--pacot
Reef Pacot, Oakwood, during the Faces of Fall 2022 shoot at the News-Gazette in Champaign on Saturday, August 6, 2022.

REEF PACOT

Oakwood/Salt Fork boys’ soccer

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Ty Smoot.

➜ His favorite team is ... the Iowa Hawkeyes.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... a wrestling match.

➜ His favorite sport besides soccer is ... wrestling.

faces of fall--schweighart
Kaitlyn Schweighart, Unity, Faces of Fall 2022 shoot at the News-Gazette in Champaign on Saturday, August 6, 2022.

KAITLYN SCHWEIGHART

Unity volleyball

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Kara Young.

➜ Her favorite team is ... the St. Louis Cardinals.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Winter Olympics.

➜ Her favorite sport besides volleyball is ... basketball.

faces of fall--uricoechea
Tess Uricoechea, Urbana, Faces of Fall 2022 shoot at the News-Gazette in Champaign on Saturday, August 6, 2022.

TESS URICOECHEA

Urbana girls’ swimming and diving

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Allyson Felix.

➜ Her favorite team is ... the San Francisco Giants.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Olympic Trials.

➜ Her favorite sport besides swimming is ... tennis.

