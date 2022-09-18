ELLA COMPTON
Prairie Central girls’ golf
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Tiger Woods.
➜ Her favorite team is ... the Chicago Cubs.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Masters.
➜ Her favorite sport besides golf is ... basketball.
LYDIA GONDZUR
Westville volleyball
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Yadier Molina.
➜ Her favorite team is ... the St. Louis Cardinals.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Women’s College World Series.
➜ Her favorite sport besides volleyball is ... softball.
TAYLOR PAGE
Hoopeston Area girls’ golf
➜ Her favorite team is ... Hoopeston Area.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... a PGA Tour event.
➜ Her favorite sport besides golf is ... basketball.
EVAN VREDENBURG
Danville boys’ cross-country
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Tyler Surprenant.
➜ His favorite team is ... the St. Louis Cardinals.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Ironman World Championship.
➜ His favorite sport besides cross-country is ... triathlon.