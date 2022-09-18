ELLA COMPTON

Prairie Central girls’ golf

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Tiger Woods.

➜ Her favorite team is ... the Chicago Cubs.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Masters.

➜ Her favorite sport besides golf is ... basketball.

LYDIA GONDZUR

Westville volleyball

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Yadier Molina.

➜ Her favorite team is ... the St. Louis Cardinals.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Women’s College World Series.

➜ Her favorite sport besides volleyball is ... softball.

TAYLOR PAGE

Hoopeston Area girls’ golf

➜ Her favorite team is ... Hoopeston Area.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... a PGA Tour event.

➜ Her favorite sport besides golf is ... basketball.

EVAN VREDENBURG

Danville boys’ cross-country

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Tyler Surprenant.

➜ His favorite team is ... the St. Louis Cardinals.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Ironman World Championship.

➜ His favorite sport besides cross-country is ... triathlon.

College/Prep Sports Reporter

Colin Likas covers Illinois football and high school sports at The News-Gazette. His email is clikas@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@clikasNG).

Trending Videos