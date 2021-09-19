EMMA EDWARDS
ALAH girls’ cross-country
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Layton Hall.
➜ Her favorite team is ... the ALAH Knights.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... an Olympic marathon.
➜ Her favorite sport besides cross-country is ... track and field.
CLAIRE HUFFMAN
St. Joseph-Ogden girls’ tennis
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Harrison Bader.
➜ Her favorite team is ... the St. Louis Cardinals.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... a Tampa Bay Buccaneers game.
➜ Her favorite sport besides tennis is ... softball.
GIANNA KREPS
St. Thomas More girls’ cross-country
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Colleen Quigley.
➜ Her favorite team is ... the St. Louis Cardinals.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... Olympic track and field trials
➜ Her favorite sport besides cross-country is ... basketball.
ALLISON THOMPSON
Danville girls’ cross-country
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Allyson Felix.
➜ Her favorite team is ... the Chicago Cubs.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... Olympic gymnastics.
➜ Her favorite sport besides cross-country is ... gymnastics.