EMMA EDWARDS

ALAH girls’ cross-country

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Layton Hall.

➜ Her favorite team is ... the ALAH Knights.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... an Olympic marathon.

➜ Her favorite sport besides cross-country is ... track and field.

CLAIRE HUFFMAN

St. Joseph-Ogden girls’ tennis

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Harrison Bader.

➜ Her favorite team is ... the St. Louis Cardinals.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... a Tampa Bay Buccaneers game.

➜ Her favorite sport besides tennis is ... softball.

GIANNA KREPS

St. Thomas More girls’ cross-country

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Colleen Quigley.

➜ Her favorite team is ... the St. Louis Cardinals.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... Olympic track and field trials

➜ Her favorite sport besides cross-country is ... basketball.

ALLISON THOMPSON

Danville girls’ cross-country

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Allyson Felix.

➜ Her favorite team is ... the Chicago Cubs.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... Olympic gymnastics.

➜ Her favorite sport besides cross-country is ... gymnastics.

